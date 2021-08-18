Jmages Chicken set to launch ‘Chicken Club’

Jmages Chicken, under the stable of D’Bestline Farm has perfected plans to unveil Chicken Club with a view to further improve on meeting the nutritional needs of Nigerians and seamless protein supply to the family.

The pilot study of this package according to the Managing Director/CEO of the firm, Olatunde O, Owolabi will commence from Oluyole axis of Ibadan and after successful evaluation will spread to other parts of the State.

Speaking with journalists at his Oluyole office, the Vice Chairman Oyo State Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Apata zone said the idea was conceptualized to ease the burden associated with getting needed protein supply to the family.

“Protein is an important part of a healthy diet and Studies have also shown that higher protein intake helps to maintain bone mineral density while eating chicken can help to build stronger muscles and Chicken is filled with high-quality proteins and doesn’t contain much fat especially if you eat lean cuts.

“Beyond its rich protein content, chicken also contains: Vitamin B12, Tryptophan, Choline, Zinc, Iron and Copper. The chicken offers lots of advantages and subscribers to this package will also enjoy free supplies during the festive period depending on the type of their packages”, said Rev Owolabi.

He added that “one can subscribe to a three, six months or one year package. With a chicken club package you can have a seamless protein supply to your family and after subscription one is guaranteed of being supplied 1.4 to 1.5 kg of chicken to your doorstep and when price goes up, you’re covered”.