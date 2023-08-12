Realizing mental resilience: Unleashing individual and team potentials

It’s Time to Break Free from The Shackles of Negative Thinking! -A Review of Tunde Ekpekurede’s Realizing Mental Resilience.

Realizing Mental Resilience by Tunde Ekpekurede is a remarkable and insightful literary work that delves into the depths of the human mind. With a deep knowledge of what it means to be human, the author takes readers on a transformative journey toward building mental resilience.

This insightful and introspective book digs deep into the importance of mental resilience and gives readers a lot of practical ways to build and keep their own inner strength.

In this interesting piece of writing, the author skillfully shows a number of his most interesting qualities, such as his boldness as a risk-taker, his sharp logic as a discerning mind, his unwavering drive as a strong-willed person, and his practical, no-nonsense way of looking at life. Also, his amazing strength in the face of trouble shines through, even if he sometimes seems a little impatient.

This book is different from others in a variety of ways, one of which is that it incorporates the author’s genuine personal experiences. And the fact that the author is prepared to share personal truths about himself lends an air of sincerity to this engaging piece of writing, and at times it feels more like a memoir than it does a self-help book does.

Every one of the author’s tales provides a one-of-a-kind reading experience, be it an engaging and motivating story that leaves you feeling inspired or an unexpectedly humorous moment that takes you by surprise. Ekpekurede has no problem opening up to his readers about the difficulties and failures he has faced in the past.

He leads us through a life-changing journey, empowering us with the insight and tenacity to confront challenges head-on and emerge even more resilient than we were before.

But he has compassion for his readers. He has experienced what many of his readers have also experienced.

Another highlight of the book is its plethora of helpful advice for enhancing one’s own potential. This book outlines various methods for developing kindness towards oneself, detaching from the subconscious mind, and conquering fears.

It is abundantly evident that the author has a soft spot in his heart for inspirational talks and books on self-improvement, given that he frequently offers suggestions to his readers based on what he has learned from his own reading experiences. You will not only get knowledge by reading his book, but you will also become aware of other publications that you may choose to purchase from a bookstore.

Although there were instances of repetition in the book, it appears that the author did it on purpose to drive home his point.

Read also: Don Jazzy unveils new artists from label’s music academy

While this book offers valuable information, you may find yourself thinking critically about the author’s point of view, especially when it comes to discussing mental illness and the midlife crisis. You may not fully agree with his viewpoints.

Even though the cover of this book doesn’t fully represent how amazing the contents are. This book would be a great read for adults of all ages! Filled with valuable information, Realizing Mental Resilience by Tunde Ekpekurede can assist you in regaining control of your life and the thoughts and choices you make.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial