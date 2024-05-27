Kano Emirates crisis: Court orders Police to evict Bayero from palace

A High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the Commissioner of Police to evict Aminu Ado Bayero from the emir’s palace and take over the palace in Nasarawa where Bayero has been staying since returning to Kano on Saturday.

Amina Aliyu, the presiding judge, made the ruling on Monday following an ex parte application filed by Ibrahim Isa Wangida, the counsel to the applicants.

The applicants in the suit are the attorney-general of Kano, the speaker, and the Kano house of assembly.

The court also stopped Bayero and four others from parading themselves as emirs.

The four others include, Nasiru Ado Bayero (Bichi), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye), Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano) and Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya).