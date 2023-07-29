Proven Insights For Brands to Reach Female Consumers

Women are intelligent and influential consumers. According to a recent study on spending, women account for over $31.8 trillion in global spending. Any serious brand that has not carved out a brand strategy and marketing strategy, targeting the world’s largest consumer demographic, could be missing out on significant growth opportunities.

Many advertising and marketing tactics remain stuck in the old paradigm. Marketers and consumer-driven businesses still think marketing to women is as simple as slapping pink on everything and calling it a day.

You can differentiate from competitors by doing things differently. Here are four ways to market effectively to women:

1. Understand the psychological profiles of women

Most small businesses adopt a sledgehammer approach to their target audiences. Well, there is no one-size-fits-all persona that works for the female demographic. Some women are driven, optimistic and active, while others are more nurturing and conservative. Similarly, while some women are open, social and outgoing, others are loners, uncertain, and constantly stressed.

Both men and women respond well to storytelling in marketing. But, how you tell stories in your marketing campaigns makes a difference. Men react to factual information and data, while women find a combination of comprehensive data with emotional connections more compelling.

Companies must find the right balance because women purchase over 50% of traditional ‘male’ products. In fact, even in industries that people traditionally think are male dominated, women are influential consumers.

2. Avoid stereotypes

According to an advertising study by Cannes Lions:

• Female characters are four times more likely to be shown in revealing clothing than male characters (10.8% compared with 2.2%).

• Female characters are nearly twice as likely to be shown as partially nude than male characters (8.1% compared with 4.5%).

• More female characters are shown as visually objectified than male characters (1.8% compared with 0.6%).

• Female characters are also more likely to be verbally objectified than male characters (1.2% compared with 0.2%).

This is just one of the many problems with perpetuating stereotypes. No marketing persona should be just “a woman.” Moreover, “a woman” should not just be defined by her sex appeal.

Savvy marketers and small businesses would benefit from educating themselves on antiquated and sexist types of advertising to avoid using these tropes and narratives in your campaigns. You can’t create a singular message and expect it to resonate with all women, as was commonly done in the past. Today, marketing to women is less about gender and more about being human and prioritising people.

3. Embrace inclusivity

When marketing to women, don’t try to appeal to just one type of woman.

Inclusive marketing is about embracing everyone in your demographic, including those who identify as women. Many female-identifying individuals have broken the social constructs, and definitions have shifted. The days of the one-dimensional woman trope are over.

Women appreciate, trust, and support brands and businesses that genuinely recognize this change. That’s one reason why Rihanna’s Fenty grew so quickly. By executing an inclusive brand strategy, the company appealed to women of all ethnicities and body types.

4. Acknowledge and respect diversity

Women are as diverse a group as they come. Take time to develop who you are targeting. Specific, accurate and well-defined personas will help you be more effective in your communications. The more your brand acknowledges and caters to the nuances within your target market, the more seen your target audience will feel. In return, they will appreciate the respect you afford them and may choose your brand, service or product for that very reason.

Don’t be afraid to challenge female taboos

Being inclusive in your messaging also means covering or challenging normally taboo or sensitive topics that women deal with in the real world. Even to this day, marketing mostly ignores “un-sexy” female topics like periods, aging, hormonal imbalances, menopause, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

Brands and businesses who want to challenge and normalise taboos can try “focusing on the positive,” even while acknowledging the awkwardness. You can avoid alienating your audiences by encouraging an open, honest, but safe and welcoming community.

A new generation of women has broken through social stigmas, and they’re a demographic that is ripe for the picking. If your business or brand fails to identify and understand them, you could be limiting the growth of your business.

While there is no silver bullet approach to marketing to women, your responsibility is to embrace diversity, inspire belongingness, and be as inclusive as possible.

4. Tell women’s stories

One of the most straightforward, sensible, and overlooked marketing strategies is telling women’s stories. Make an effort to integrate women’s stories into your campaigns and strategies. This helps your brand authentically represent and connect with women in and outside your target customer base.

Let women know that you are paying attention

Making your brand accessible to women is offering something that addresses their needs. This lets them know that your brand is paying attention. Women deal with challenges, triumphs, and tribulations. However, their experiences are rarely discussed nor highlighted.

So if you want broader reach and brand awareness, showcase stories of women across all different races, demographics, and socioeconomic statuses.

Stop relying on “pink” as a marketing strategy

Painting your brand or products pink is not the best way to attract female customers. This time-worn and lazy marketing tactic will most likely result in a backlash.

Instead, create marketing messages and campaigns that resonate with a targeted female audience. Understand that marketing to women is not solely about advertising to a gender.

Advertising to women requires more than stock images of women with your company logo or product photo. Instead, explore the real issues women face. Use this knowledge to promote awareness and change. Women consumers want to be seen and be offered genuine solutions that speak to their needs.

Last line

Understand that It’s not all about the product – it’s the content of the message that makes branding, strategy, or a campaign effective when marketing to women. To grow your business faster with female consumers, you must evolve your marketing strategies and tactics to resonate better with this influential demographic group.