Netflix reviews for weekender week 32

CAN YOU SEE US (2023)

Boy was a little boy born to his young dad and mum, but on realizing that he was born with albinism traits, his father abandons the baby and his mum at the hospital and that was how their so called happy home ended. Along the line Boy’s mum meets another amazing man who loved them both dearly and fought for them at all cost, nothing could stop him from loving them; they lived a very happy life, until the worse happens. Well do check out the movie and see how Boy had to struggle and fight through life to becoming someone great that people wanted to associate with him. This movie was absolutely sweet and interesting I was glad I made out to see after the recommendation; it opened my eyes to loads of lessons, firstly that in life once you are determined to succeed, nothing can stop as long as you stay strong and consistent. Secondly people will judge you in life no matter what you do or stay, despite them trying to bring you down, once you are diligent, success is inevitable, but you must learn to forgive them and love them no matter the odds. The 109m Drama African movie was directed by Kenny Mumba, they featured actors like Malcolm Bbuku, Nathan Busumani, Mosiska Tembo, Kangwa Chileshe, Farhana Dodia, Denise Edwards, Ruth Jule and many more.

WHATS YOUR NUMBER (2011)

Ally was a young lady who had dated several guys, and was wondering how she would locate her soul mate, as she planned her younger sister’s wedding, she realized that she was getting older and needed to settle down or at least bring a man to her sister’s wedding, her mum didn’t make things any easier as she kept troubling her to find herself a man. So with the help of her randy neighbor Colin, she decides to track all the guys she had dated, to find out if she might have missed her soul mate along the line, well little did she know he was closer than she thought, well do check it out to find out how she met the love of her life, or will I say “Dream man”, lets pause there. The 106m romantic, comedy movie based on a book was directed by Mark Mylod, they featured actors like Anna Faris, Chris Evans, Ari Graynor, Dave Annable, Joel McHale, Eliza Coupe, Kate Simses and many others.

SQUARED LOVE ALL OVER AGAIN (2023)

Well since I am not a great fan of romantic movies, most times they become a struggle for me as they end up all telling the same story, nothing different or extraordinary, typical for this movie too. So Rafal and Monika had dated for a while and loved each other so much, on several occasions when he tried to propose to his love, something always happened, he finally did and they started to plan their wedding. It was during this process so many issues started occurring that destroyed the plans and brought the wedding to a halt, well do check it out to see how old relationships and issues, destroyed the strong bond they once had. The 100m Polish, Romantic comedies, romance movie was directed by Filip Zylber, they featured acts like Adrianna Chlebicka, Mateusz Banasiuk, Miroslaw Baka, Mikolaj Roznerski, Helena Mazur, Jacek Knap, Tomasz Karolak, Jacek Knap and many more.