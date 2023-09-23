Netflix reviews for weekender week 31

CRISIS (2021)

It’s was indeed a crisis and they just couldn’t manage the disaster that was approaching from this drug cartel that were selling this deadly drugs that was killing loads of young people. There were 2 diligent DEA agents who were bent on putting an end to this catastrophe, one of them had a sister who was already a victim to this bad drug and this halted her life and career, he was bent on bringing them all down, little did he know that these bad guys also had backing within the system, this made them untouchable, as they tried to unravel the case, there was a university researcher, who was also a single grieving mum, trying to get to these bad guys here mission was to take them down at any cost and nothing was going to stop her, she needed revenge for her son and to save other families from going through what she went through. Well do check it out and see how whether they were able to bring the cartel down or not. The 118m Crime, Drama, Thriller, Social issues movie was directed by Nicholas Jarecki, they featured actors like Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp Guy Nadon and many more.

Read also: Netflix reviews for weekender week 30

TAKING LIVES (2004)

Well I bumped into this movie on Netflix and decided to give it a try for lack of action movies, although it seemed a bit old, it was nice to see Angelina Jolie in this old movie of 2004, well it wasn’t bad at all and I enjoyed the fact that I almost couldn’t predict who the bad guy really was, they got me here. Well to the story there was a very notorious bad serial killer, who had being going from city to city stealing people’s identity and living their lives, he would kill them and smash them with a stone, he had done this for ages and yet walked on the streets freely as the cops just couldn’t find him, so they invited FBI profiler Illena Scott to assist the police in their now desperate search for this serial killer, you will need to watch the entire movie to see how he fooled them completely, lived and worked with them so closely and yet just couldn’t be found. The 102m crime, thriller, mystery movie was directed by D.J Caruso, they featured actors like Ethan Hawke, Kiefer Suntherland, Gena Rowlands, Olivier Martinez, Paul Dano, Justin Chatwin and many more.

Read also: Netflix reviews for weekender week 29

PARADISE (2023)

I had saved this movie on my wish list for a while and kept hoping to make out time to see it, although it started slowly initially and I struggled with it for a while, but I was bent on making it to the very end. So the movie told a story of a young man who went about recruiting and scouting for young people who were willing to trade some years off their lives for money, this year’s gotten from them were then sold to very wealthy men and women, who wanted to love longer than expected, they were willing to do so at any given cost. So people in debts and trenches would accept and trade 10 to 40 years of their lives for whooping sum of money, little did they know the impact that would have on their lives, until after the surgery. Max was the best recruiting agent scouting for young people to donate years, he was soaring high and do so great at work, even to becoming the employee of the year, all was well until he found out that his pretty wife signed up forty years of her life to save their new apartment if things went bad, it was at this point Max knew that everything his company was doing was wrong, but hey it was already too late, do check it out and see how it all ended. The 118m Sci-Fi, German, thriller movie was directed by Boris Kunz, they featured actors like Kostja Ullmann, Corinna Kirchhoff, Iris Berben, Lisa-Marie Koroll, Lorna Ishema, Numan Acar, Tom Bottcher and many more.