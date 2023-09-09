Netflix reviews for weekender week 29

HEART OF STONE (2023)

I must say that it was nice seeing this movie, as a great fan of action movies, I was certain that I was going totally enjoy it, although some reviews scored the movie low, I had a different view entirely. Gal Gadot played the lead as Rachael Stone, she was a very smart and intelligent operative, she had to work as an undercover agent to dig deep into some issues that needed to be resolved. She worked with her team and found out that there was a bad guy who was trying to hack her organization and destroy the heart that kept the charter. You will need to watch the entire movie to see how Rachael fought the bad guys earnestly to save the organization, even at the point of almost losing her life. The 122m action, mystery movie was directed by Tom Harper, it featured actors like Jamie Dorman, Alia Bhatt, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Enzo Cilenti, Joe Reisig, Matthias Schweighofer, Sophie Okonedo and many more.

THE ONE FOR SARAH (2023)

It was so nice to see Beverly Naya, she played the lead role as Sarah. She had been through a lot in her last terrible relationship that left her so bruised and devastated, Through her amazing friend she had to go on a path of self-discovery, to find out who she really was before diving into another relationship. This made her very apprehensive and defensive as she just concluded that all men were the same until she met a new guy, but for fear of the past, she couldn’t give him a try and this almost ruined her joy, well if you like Nigerian romantic movies, then you will enjoy it. The 97m romantic Nollywood movie was directed by Lyndsey F. Efejuku, it featured acts like Uzor Arukwe, Bucci Franklin, Daniel Etim Effiong, Adunni Ade, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola and many others.

SEX, LOVE AND 30 CANDLES (2023))

So is tumbled upon this movie on Netflix and since it was trending I decided to give it a try, if you know me well, I am absolutely not a sucker for romantic movies, but then sometimes when there is no action movie to watch, the available becomes the best option, well it wasn’t bad. So to the story, a group of four friends finish university with high hopes, dreams and aspirations of where they hope to be at 30, so during their 30th birthday they all gather to have fun and look back at their plans to see where they were and if they had achieved what they wanted, well you will need to check out this movie, to see how their friendship for decades was tested, what they all went through and they fought through it all, I learnt a lot about friendship and the fact that for life to go on, forgiveness must be paramount. The 106m South African, drama, a film based on books, was directed by Stephina Zwane, it featured acts like Amogelang Chidi, Bahumi Madisakwane, Gabisile Tshabalala, Candice Modiselle, Terence Bridgett and many more.