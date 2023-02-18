Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 3

A SUNDAY AFFAIR

Thinking of a beautiful romantic movie to keep you entertained this valentine’s week, then think no further as Netflix has got you covered for the weekend, this is a brand new movie, featuring your best acts Nse Ikpe Etim and Dakore Akande in what I call a complicated entanglement in a 3-way triangle, Dakore meets a young charming divorcee and strangely falls in love, her best friend, on the other hand, meets another charming man in a wedding and fall in love also, watch out for the big surprise when they both have to introduce their new found love, an amazing movie with suspense, drama, betrayal and romance, strictly for the matured minds as they will make you laugh and upset at the same time. The 96m drama movie was directed by Walter Taylaur, they featured Oris Erhuero, Hilda Dokubo, Alexx Ekubo, Chris Iheuwa and many more.

CODE NAME – TIRANGA (2022)

Initially I almost gave up on this movie, because the first few minutes were so slow and difficult to know the min directions of the movie, well I was glad I was patient, try to be you will be happy you made it, wait for the very last scenes, you won’t see that coming. Durga Devi Singh was one of the best in secret service, she is sent as an undercover spy to help capture a renowned criminal who they have being looking for, but thing s get really complicated when she beings to fall in love with a doctor, who begins to distract her from her goal, go check it out to see how she completed the mission losing all, the revelation at the end would leave you speechless as they add up all the missing scenes you missed, not bad after all. The 137m action movie was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, they featured Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and many more.

DEN OF THEIVES (2018)

It was so nice to have this old movie added on Netflix, I was delighted to see it again after watching it in the movie in 2018, it seems like all my reviews for this week are all action packed movies, but then some weeks are like that. A group of notorious thieves have being tormenting the city of LA, suddenly the deputies of LA County Sheriff’s department get a hang of their big mission to rob the Federal Reserve a bank that has never being robbed before because of its tight security. The thieves plan the mission properly and diligently until something happens suddenly. Please make sure you watch till the very end as the revelation at the tail end will leave you shocked, sometimes never underestimate the power of the weakest link as they can be the craftiest and smartest. The 140m action/crime movie was directed by Christain Gudegast, they featured Gerald Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber, Meadow Williams, Mo McRae, Maurice Compte etc.