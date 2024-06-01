Netflix reviews

PK (2014)

So, a client of mine recommended this movie and I was glad that I made out time to see it, first issue you have to read because the original audio isn’t in English, although I am not a great fan of Indian movies any more, I had to pay full attention to get a total grasp of the movie. To the movie P.K was an alien who landed on earth, on getting to earth he was robbed of his chain which was going to be the way to control home for a ride back, he was so destabilized as he couldn’t speak the language nor communicate to anyone. After a while he was able to find a way to communicate but needed to talk to God to help him find his chain, it was during this process he met several gods and bumped into several religions that left him even more confused wondering who was really calling God and which one was the best way to talk to God. Well, he bumped into a TV reported who decided to tell his story and the rest they say is history. The 146m violence, nudity, language, mature themes, suggestive content was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, they featured actors like Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla, Parikshat Sahni, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Rukhsar etc.

ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK (2020)

This was a simple brilliant action movie, one of those movies that start slowly and then migrates quickly into the main scene. Kai was a simple quiet man that arrived Bangkok quietly, he decided to book a ride and it was a nice looking female rider, along the line Kai gives her an offer too good to reject, which she accepted , she will go off the rider app and take him to 4 locations for the night, after which he will head back to the airport and return to Haiwaii what started out as a very simple night, moved on so quickly to becoming FHA’s worse nightmare, do check out the movie to see if she rode with him till the very end and if she was able to save her life. The 104m crime, drama, action movie was directed by Wych Kaosayananda, they featured actors like Mark Dacascos, Vanida Golten, Prinya Intachai, Kane Kosugi, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Julie Cndra, Aerin Yutadatta e.t.c.

THE COLD LIGHT OF DAY (2012)

Well although this was an old movie, it wasn’t bad at all, it was so nice to see one of Bruce Willis oldies, Martin was delighted to have his kids and wife come around for a trip on their family boat, they were meant to sail and bond with their kid son’s girlfriend, along the cruise Will decides to go off and get some medications, upon his return he finds the ship scattered and dejected, with his family members missing from the ship. Will was furious and had to do every single thing within his power to get his family back, he will have to work with the bad guys to find the missing suitcase that contains some delicate information, or have his entire family members killed. The 93m action, thriller movie was directed by Mabrouk El Mechri, they featured actors like Bruce Willis, Henry Cavill, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Echgui, Caroline Goodall, Joseph Mawle, Emma Hamilton, and many more.