Showmax unveils plans for Nigeria’s entertainment industry

African video streaming service, Showmax stated that its decision to set up an office in Nigeria is to reel out high-quality content with affordable viewership, in a bid grows the entertainment market in the country.

General Manager, of Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani said the organisation is not focused on profitability but on quality and standard that would attract and sustain viewership; and is working in partnership with telecommunication companies to ensure affordable access to the service.

Filani siad this at the exclusive premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja,’ in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He hinted that Showmax will produce another Real Housewives of Lagos later in the year, and subsequently in cities across the country.

The Real Housewives is an international reality television franchise with 12 instalments in the United States and 19 international versions, including the just-concluded Real Housewives of Lagos

Read also: Rotary Club aids mobility of over 70 patients in Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital

Hosted by Media Personality and Content Creator, Hawa Magaji, the Abuja edition had in attendance diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers. Some of the guests in attendance included The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Mseleku; ex-BBNaija housemate, Jackie B; entrepreneur and influencer Oby Ohakim; and actress Ivie Okujaye among others.

The show follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest Showmax Original, The Real Housewives of Abuja, which is the second installment of NBC’s The Real Housewives Franchise in Nigeria. At Showmax, we pride ourselves on delivering the best entertainment to our viewers, and this show isn’t any different. The fans are definitely in for a treat and we cannot wait for everyone to see it,” said Filani

The Producer of RHOAbuja and Creative Director of Delmedia Productions, Delmwa Deshi-Kura spoke on the work that was put into producing the show. According to her, “it took a village to make the Real Housewives of Abuja. In casting for the show, we ensured to put together the best cast that will deliver the drama and authenticity that this franchise has come to be known for, as well as bring their individual fabulousness into the show. And I daresay they delivered on all fronts.”