Netflix reviews

SPACEMAN (2024)

So “Spaceman” is a brand new movie, and having seen Adam Sandlers I decided to give it a shot, I wasn’t so sure what to expect, but I went in anyway with huge expectations, I think I am also a fan of Sci-Fi movies, having enjoyed “Interstellar” and still talk about it till date. There was something really weird and not crystal clear about this movie, till the very end, I still couldn’t comprehend if the crawling creature was real, or just a mere figment of the imagination of Adam. To the movie Adam was an astronaut sent alone on a mission to out of space, he must complete the mission and return to earth with all the necessary information. Adam was very lonely and sad and the mission was beginning to disrupt his mind. Adam became so worried when he didn’t get any message from his wife after a while and almost aborted the mission. Well you will need to complete this movie to find out how Adam found companionship in a mysterious creature he found on board. The 108m Sci-Fi, drama, action, film based on books, was directed by Johan Renck, and they featured actors like Adma Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rosssellini etc.

THE WILL (2023)

Figga lives in small mining town, that has faced serval disasters, at some point it felt like the mountain was shifting base, but a few people who loved the city still wanted to stay back, despite being warned of the crisis that was approaching. Figga was having issues with her Ex-husband and was seeing someone else, on the very day her new partner arrived town, a disaster struck and everyone was caught with only one mission, and that mission was to stay alive and protect their loved ones. Well you will have to check this simple movie out to see how they protected each other and searched for the lost family members. The 104m Swedish, drama, thriller movie was directed by Richard Holm, they featured actors like Tuva Novotny, Peter Franzen, Kardo Razzazi, Felicia Maxime Truedsson, Angela Kovacs, Edvin Ryding, Asa Simma, Jonathan Fredriksson etc.

HOW IT ENDS (2024)

For some weird reason the movie reminds me so much about a Nollywood movie called “A Naija Christmas”, the storyline was so similar, it felt like I was watching the same movie twice. In this movie a mother who was a widow, was so desperate to see her sons get married, she had faced all kinds of humiliation from other women in church and just couldn’t take it anymore, to push her 3 sons to settle down on time, she promises them a reward, she promised that any of her sons who find a wife and gets married before the end of the year, owns the main family home. All the boys were super excited with this challenge and the search for a good wife began, you need to watch this movie to see the length they had to go, to pull each other just to win the price, this was a simple and funny movie, one to just watch and relax. The 102m South African, Romantic comedy, African movie was directed by Rolie Nikiwe, they featured actors like Lunga Shabalala, Duduzile Ngcobo, Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu, Ray Neo Buso, Motsoaledi Setumo, Mamodibe Khunou, Monnye Kunupi, Mike Mvelase,Shile Ndaba and many more.