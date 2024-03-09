Netflix reviews

ONE TOO MANY (2022)

This was a very sweet and touching Nigerian story, one that revealed the vices that occurred in the police force and among the men of power and influence. Adesuwa was a very smart young girl, who was excelling at school till some police men rapped her one night while she sold food for her mom, despite reporting the case nothing was done, and she had to leave with the trauma and her adorable son she decided to keep. To protect her only treasure she made strict rules so strict for a 22 year old who was now a graduate, he asked so many questions, but Adesuwa just couldn’t answer, well she promised that after his service to the Nigerian government for one year, she will tell him the entire story of her life. Little did Adesuwa know that her hug and farewell was the last she would see of her son, on their way to camp himself and his best friend the worse struck and Adesuwa only begotten son Otas was taken to jail. Never the less you will need to watch the entire movie to see the length Adesuwa went to prove her sons innocence and fight for his freedom. The 91m Nollywood, crime, drama movie was directed by Kayode Kasum, they featured amazing actors like Dakore Egbuson- Akande, Chimezie Imo, Omowunmi Dada, Tope Telade, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Funsho Adeolu, Paul Utomi and many more.

THE ABYSS (2023)

Figga lives in small mining town, that has faced serval disasters, at some point it felt like the mountain was shifting base, but a few people who loved the city still wanted to stay back, despite being warned of the crisis that was approaching. Figga was having issues with her Ex-husband and was seeing someone else, on the very day her new partner arrived town, a disaster struck and everyone was caught with only one mission, and that mission was to stay alive and protect their loved ones. Well you will have to check this simple movie out to see how they protected each other and searched for the lost family members. The 104m Swedish, drama, thriller movie was directed by Richard Holm, they featured actors like Tuva Novotny, Peter Franzen, Kardo Razzazi, Felicia Maxime Truedsson, Angela Kovacs, Edvin Ryding, Asa Simma, Jonathan Fredriksson etc.

A SOWETO LOVE STORY (2024)

For some weird reason the movie reminds me so much about a Nollywood movie called “A Naija Christmas”, the storyline was so similar, it felt like I was watching the same movie twice. In this movie a mother who was a widow, was so desperate to see her sons get married, she had faced all kinds of humiliation from other women in church and just couldn’t take it anymore, to push her 3 sons to settle down on time, she promises them a reward, she promised that any of her sons who find a wife and gets married before the end of the year, owns the main family home. All the boys were super excited with this challenge and the search for a good wife began, you need to watch this movie to see the length they had to go, to pull each other just to win the price, this was a simple and funny movie, one to just watch and relax. The 102m South African, Romantic comedy, African movie was directed by Rolie Nikiwe, they featured actors like Lunga Shabalala, Duduzile Ngcobo, Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu, Ray Neo Buso, Motsoaledi Setumo, Mamodibe Khunou, Monnye Kunupi, Mike Mvelase,Shile Ndaba and many more.