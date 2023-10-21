Most expensive movie costumes globally

Ever thought there could be extremely expensive customs for movies ? Well there are a couple of them. From the dazzling costumes gracing the red carpets to elaborate outfits made for fantasy or sci-fi worlds, movie costumes are truly works of art. While some are created on a shoestring budget, others require extravagant investment.

Here are some of the most expensive movie costumes of all time.

Marilyn Monroe’s white dress – The Seven Year Itch (1995)



The iconic white dress Marilyn Monroe wore while standing over a subway grate in the movie The Seven Year Itch was sold for $4.6million (₦4,825,400,000) at an auction of memorabilia belonging to the actress Debbie Reynolds.The dress was designed by William Travilla.

Audrey Hepburn’s Ascot dress – My Fair Lady (1964)

The beautiful black-and-white ascot dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the musical “My Fair Lady”, sold for a remarkable $4.5million (₦4,720,500,000) at a Profiles in History Auction in 2011. It’s no surprise that the movie won the award for the Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards in 1965.

Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress – The Wizard of Oz (1939)



Despite an estimated auction value of $800,000 to $1.2million (₦839,200,000 to ₦1,258,800,000), the dress designed by Gilbert Adrian sold for $1.56million (₦1,636,440,000) at an auction in 2015.

Darth Vader’s Helmet – Star Wars (1977)



The original helmet worn by Darth Vader in Star Wars sold for $900,000(₦944,100,000) at an auction in 2019. The helmet was sold by iCollector, an online auction house that specializes in rare collectibles. In 2021, the same helmet was reportedly sold for $1.2million (₦1,258,800,000), however the sale has not been confirmed.

Indiana Jones Fedora – Indiana Jones series



The Indiana Jones Fedora from Raiders of the Lost Ark was sold for $522,110 (₦547,693,390) at an auction. It is worthy to note that the Fedora was sold for more than twice the pre-sale estimate.

John Travolta’s Suit – Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Even in the present day, it remains difficult to dissociate John Travolta from the legendary three-piece white suit that became an icon in the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever.”

In another auction which took place on April 22 and April 23, 2023, the suit fetched $260,000 (₦272,740,000) at a California auction.

Originally acquired at a charity auction in 1979 for approximately $2,000 (₦2,098,000) by the renowned film critic Gene Siskel, this suit resurfaced at auction in 1995 after his passing, ultimately fetching an astonishing $145,500 (₦152,629,500) from an undisclosed bidder.

Charlie Chaplin’s Bowler Hat – The Tramp Costume

The Bowler Hat worn by Charlie Champ as his iconic Little Tramp character, sold for $62,500 (₦65,562,500) at an auction in Los Angeles. The hat was sold as part of a collection of Hollywood memorabilia and it included a cane used by Chaplin in one of his movies.

If you feel like treating yourself to a little overindulgence, how about owning a piece of cinematic magic? Consider owning an outfit from your favorite actor or actress. It’s like having your own slice of Hollywood at home. After all, who wouldn’t want a piece of the movie world to call their own.