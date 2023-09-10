Movie Review: Enoch, a touching biography of E. A. Adeboye

Enoch, the movie, is a heart-touching story of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s journey to becoming the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The film chronicles the humble beginning of Adeboye’s journey from the interior village of Ede, Osun State, Nigeria, where poverty, lack, and determination to become educated drove him to the more densely populated town of Ilesha to acquire his secondary school education.

The brilliant young Enoch, determined to succeed in the face of many pressing challenges becomes the best-graduating student of his set at Ilesha Grammar School. A feat that helped him gain admission to the University of Lagos to continue his post-secondary education.

Consumed by studies and an ambition to be the best-graduating student and hopefully take his family out of poverty, the young Enoch was loved by numerous female admirers.

However, his love life eventually takes a dramatic turn when a visit to a friend’s apartment would pair him with young Foluke, a then-student at the teachers’ training college.

Some say it’s love at first sight. Young Foluke, well-cultured and brilliant, ended up marrying Enoch after he graduated from the university. The union would eventually produce children in the space of five years.

However, the turning point of this movie is Enoch’s encounter with Reverend Josiah Akindayomi, the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. After trying countless attempts to overcome his challenges that his uncle claimed were spiritual, he would eventually encounter God through the Akindayomi.

That encounter eventually reorganised his life, taking him places with the church founder on evangelical missions overseas. A relationship that will blossom to the point where he is ordained church pastor.

But the intriguse won’t end with his being ordained a pastor. Pa Akindayomi had a lot under his sleeves as he refused to announce his successor.

The crescendo of the movie is when he is announced as the General Overseer of the church as part of late Adedayo Will.

Enoch took up this divine assignment and moved to a one-bedroom squatter in Mushin, trusting the Lord to help him with this new assignment. He forsook everything, including his dream of becoming the youngest Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos and his job as a lecturer.

The movie is produced by Mount Zion Movies, a movie production studio owned and managed by the Bamiloyes’. The film was written and directed by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, with Kemi Sodeinde contributing the theme.

The movie was aired on March 2, 2023, to mark the 81st birthday of the General Overseer of the Church.

The picture quality is top-notch, as the production crew deployed the latest camera technology to shoot the movie.

The movie is broken into chapters with an excellent and detailed presentation to capture viewers’ minds.

The Yoruba and English languages were the languages of communication used throughout the movie.

The village settings, the cars, the clothing, and some relics were just brilliant captures of life in the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s.

A fantastic but touching picture of humble beginnings was when, in the early plot of the movie, Enoch’s father presented an umbrella he just bought to his children and wife. The surprise in their eyes portrays how poor they were.

Abolaji Adeola played Enoch Adeboye; Tomiwa Samson played Foluke Adeboye; and Mike Bambiloye played Josiah Akinbayomi.

The movie can be streamed or downloaded on YouTube for free. The movie has already had more than 3.5 million views since it was first aired.

The movie has gained many positive reviews, not only from Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke but also from movie critics.

The only downside is the missing translations in the movie, something the producers can work on in subsequent projects.

But all in all, outstanding production, excellent script writing, beautiful cinematography, and a nice plot. BusinessDay would like to rate this movie 9/10.