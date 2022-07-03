I didn’t ask Christians to buy guns – Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has cleared the air on his ‘fire for fire’ comment. He said the comment did not at any time mean that Christians should go and buy guns for protection.

Adeboye disclosed this during the monthly church thanksgiving service the church which was transmitted online for all members of the church on Sunday, July 3 from Mount Camel at Ifewara in Osun State.

The general overseer of the RCCG had made the ‘Fire for fire’ comment during the denomination’s Holy Ghost Service on July 1, at the Redemption camp where, according to the clergyman, he was misunderstood and misquoted by a sector of the media as a call for Christians to go and buy guns in order to protect themselves in the face of attack.

“I never instructed anybody to buy guns for self-protection; you do not need guns to defend yourself. And even if you want to get a gun, they won’t give you the license, so don’t go and buy guns,” he said.

Daddy G.O as he is popularly called stated that Christians do not necessarily need guns to protect themselves. He cited Samson as a Biblical example of a Christian warrior who did not use guns but the jaw bone of an ass to defeat his enemies.

“Samson used the jaw bone of an ass and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jawbone of an ass,” he stated.

He said that any enemy that comes near the church will meet God at the gate. He, therefore, urged his members not to forsake the church services and/or fellowships for fear of being attacked.

A group of unknown gunmen had attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on Sunday, June 5, killing more than 40 worshippers and injuring many others, and recently some Christians were attacked and some kidnapped during a vigil at a church in Ogun State

Daddy Go who spoke on the topic, “Made for the Top”, explained that nothing happens on earth – good or bad – without the knowledge of God. He explained that nobody can attack or kill a Christian without God knowing about it.

However, he encouraged his members to aspire to get to the top because that is exactly the mind of God for them.

“Life is like a pyramid, you move from the base to the peak,” he said.

The clergyman reiterated the qualities needed to get to the top which he said are diligence, having the Spirit of God, and leading a pure life.

He further stated that it is an error for Christians to be busy praying when he or she is supposed to be working hard. To such people, he said they cannot get to the top. He cited proverbs 22:29 as a pointer to the fact that diligence is needed to get to the top.

“Intelligence is important, but diligence is more important,” he noted.