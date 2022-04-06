5 reasons Adeboye’s comments are a hit on social media

The now well-publicised comments made on Sunday by the general overseer of one of Nigeria’s largest churches, Enoch Adeboye became instant hit on the social media for five identifiable reasons according to media analysts.

Firstly, the revered head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God rarely speaks on matters relating to politics or governance in Nigeria. And when he did this time, it was bound to set the social media alight given his very large following in Nigeria and abroad.

Secondly, the media analysts said Adeboye’s comments were quite pointed as they were timely and that the issues he raised resonated well with the people because these were matters which dominate private discussions around the country by Nigerians who would have seen the comments as highlighting stark failures of the government.

Thirdly, the comments followed the sensational sacking of an Islamic cleric in Abuja Nuru Khalid who had mounted the podium of his mosque in the capital city to launch a fiery attack on the government for failing to secure the people.

According to the Iman who directed his comments at President Muhammadu Buhari, “we have your video telling Nigerians that the military is capable. It has all the requirements to tackle this insurgency and if you are voted into power, you are going to make sure that happens in a short time.

“You have been given four years and an addition, yet people are dying like fowls, killing is becoming the norm in Nigeria under your watch Mr President.

“If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility for the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all.

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians — is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government.”

Read also: Adeboye to Nigerians: ‘You must register, you must vote’

The fourth reason given by media analysts is that Nigerians believe that Adeboye’s comments will stir and embolden other religious leaders to speak out against the worsening insecurity and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Finally, the comments became a social media sensation analysts said, because the outburst followed the controversy that greeted an announcement by the RCCG that it was setting up a department for political mobilization and many Nigerians saw Adeboye’s comments as his answer to the criticism directed at his church following that announcement.

Since Monday Nigerian twitter users have posted a barrage of reaction to the comments made by the cleric during his message to his church which he will deliver every first Sunday of the month, from the church headquarters in Lagos.

Adeboye comments were beamed live to all parishes of the church and in it he listed three critical failings of Nigeria that should worry Nigerians to include the unprecedented attacks on a train in Kaduna and the grief that followed, the acknowledgement by government that as much as 80 per cent of the produced in certain locations in the Niger Delta was stolen and then painful reality that Nigeria spends up to 90 per cent of its public revenues to pay interest on the country’s debt.

The man many called GO then went on to say that these were more important matters at this time than the general elections next year, especially as he said he does not as yet know if there will be elections in 2023.

In his reaction, the radical politician and former senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani said, “when I saw the missiles, I thought it was from Bishop Kukah or Father Mbaka, then I found out it’s from Pastor Adeboye.”

In his reaction, another twitter user who calls himself “son of grace” said, “even in the days of Gen Abacha, it was not as bad as this. Gen Buhari is from another realm.”

Bishop John Bush said “at the end of Buhari’s eight years, every Nigerian alive will deserve a certificate of survival. E no easy.”

Avong Ayuba in his reaction said, “no one would have expected it come from Pastor Adeboye. Because, he has been mute for seven years.”

Another user who calls himself Uncle Ben accompanied his post with several pictures of when Adeboye and Buhari met.