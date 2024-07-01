Tyla wins big over Nigerian acts at 2024 BET Award 

Tyla, South Africa’s music singer and songwriter has won two awards at the 2024 BET Award.

Tyla won Best New Artist category, and Best International Act over strong African contenders like Ayra Starr, Asake Focalistic and international acts like Sexyy Red, and Fridayy.

Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song ‘Me & U’ making it her third career BET Award.

Cultures biggest nights saw Killer Mike win Album of the year for his album ‘Michael’ which completes a successful year for the rap artist after a surprise win at the Grammys for Best Rap album early this year.

SZA and Usher won Best RnB/Pop categories while Victoria Monét won Best Music Video Awards and BET Her awards for her song ‘On my Mama’.

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of music stars Jay Z and Beyonce followed in her parents traits picking up her first individual award for Best YoungStar. The 12 years old was one of the highlights of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour as she appeared on stage choreographing alongside professional dancers.

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign – Winner

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” – Winner

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – Winner

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar – Winner

Lil Wayne

Best New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla – Winner

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” – Winner

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett – Winner

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones – Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

Tems, “Me & U” – Winner

Bob Marley: One Love – Winner

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington – Winner

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King – Winner

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter – Winner