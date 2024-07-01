Tyla wins big over Nigerian acts at 2024 BET Award 

Tyla, South Africa’s music singer and songwriter has won two awards at the 2024 BET Award.
Tyla won Best New Artist category, and Best International Act over strong African contenders like Ayra Starr, Asake Focalistic and international acts like Sexyy Red, and Fridayy.
Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song ‘Me & U’ making it her third career BET Award.
Cultures biggest nights saw Killer Mike win Album of the year for his album ‘Michael’ which completes a successful year for the rap artist after a surprise win at the Grammys for Best Rap album early this year.
SZA and Usher won Best RnB/Pop categories while Victoria Monét won Best Music Video Awards and BET Her awards for her song ‘On my Mama’.
Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of music stars Jay Z and Beyonce followed in her parents traits picking up her first individual award for Best YoungStar. The 12 years old was one of the highlights of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour as she appeared on stage choreographing alongside professional dancers.
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign – Winner
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” – Winner
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – Winner
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar – Winner
Lil Wayne
Best New Artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla – Winner
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” – Winner
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett – Winner
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones – Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Tems, “Me & U” – Winner
Bob Marley: One Love – Winner
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington – Winner
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King – Winner
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter – Winner