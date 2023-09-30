  • Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Netflix:7 movies to watch this October 2023

Chisom Michael

September 30, 2023

LUPIN-PART-3-NETFLIX-SERIES_700x525

October is a terrific month for movies, and Netflix is expanding its collection with a broad array of new releases this month. This selection has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a thrilling heist thriller, a coming-of-age narrative, a terrifying horror film, or a sweet comedy.

Here are the seven new Netflix movies to watch this October.

Lupin Part 3 – October 5

netflix
The third and final season of the hit French heist series Lupin is finally here, and it’s sure to be a thrilling ride. Assane Diop (Omar Sy) will face his most dangerous challenges as he continues his quest for justice.

Fair Play – October 6

netflix
This new sports drama tells the story of a female tennis player fighting for equality. With its strong female protagonist and timely message, Fair Play is a must-watch for fans of sports movies and feminist cinema alike.

Read also Black Book: Nigerian crime thriller funded by tech titans, takes netflix by storm

The Fall of the House of Usher – October 12

usher
This new horror series from Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is a modern adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story. The Fall of the House of Usher will send shivers down your spine with its atmospheric visuals and chilling atmosphere.

Bodies – October 19

netflix
This new documentary explores the fascinating history of human dissection, from its early days to its modern applications. With its thought-provoking subject matter and stunning visuals, Bodies is a must-watch for anyone interested in science and history.

Old Dads – October 20

netflix
It is a heartwarming comedy about a group of middle-aged dads who decide to start a football team: the film is funny, heartwarming, and surprisingly moving. It’s a great reminder that pursuing your dreams is never too late.

Pain Hustlers – October 27

pain
This new crime thriller stars Emily Blunt as a single mother who becomes involved in a pharmaceutical scam. With its dark humour and suspenseful plot, Pain Hustlers will surely be a hit with fans of crime dramas and thrillers alike.

A Deadly Invitation – October 6

netflix

It is a Mexican thriller about a group of friends invited to a remote mansion for a weekend getaway; however, things quickly turn dark when they realize that a mysterious killer is hunting them. The film is suspenseful, well-paced, and features some genuinely shocking moments. It’s an excellent choice for fans of thrillers and Mexican cinema.

