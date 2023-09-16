Netnaija discontinues movie upload

Netnaija, a movie download platform, has announced that they have discontinued their services to their movie-loving public.

The platform made this announcement via its page on Saturday. It read, “It started as a personal hobby, then grew to a group archive, and then achieved enormous popularity, turning it into a fan favourite. Finally, it is sad for us to say goodbye to movies on Netnaija.

“It was quite a ride while it lasted. It breaks our hearts to break the hearts of our esteemed visitors with this action. We have always pushed it back, but unfortunately, we will be going ahead this time.

“To everyone who contributed to the growth in any way, be it visiting, requesting, recommending, or any other means, we thank you and highly appreciate you.

“To our legion of soldiers who represent us around social media and fight our battles, we thank you especially.

“We hope we will continue to have you as we now focus on other sections of our services.”