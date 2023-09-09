5 Netflix movies based on books to watch now

Looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix? Why not try one that’s based on a book? There are many great options available, from classic novels to contemporary bestsellers. Whether you’re in the mood for a romance, a thriller, or a comedy, you will find something to your taste.

Here are some of the best Netflix movies based on books:

All the light we cannot see

A blind French girl named Marie-Laure LeBlanc and a young German boy named Werner Pfennig form an unlikely bond during World War II through their shared love of radio. The bond between them is a source of hope and strength for both of them, helping them to survive the horrors of war and to find meaning in their lives. The All the Light We Cannot See limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

The boy who harnessed the wind

William Kamkwamba, a 13-year-old boy from Malawi, builds a windmill to save his village from famine. His story is the subject of the 2019 film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor and based on Kamkwamba’s 2009 memoir. The film inspires us all, teaching us the importance of tenacity, hope, and never giving up on our dreams.

To all the boys I’ve loved before

The Netflix film trilogy is based on Jenny Han’s books, following Lara Jean (Lana Condor). Her love letters to her crushes are accidentally mailed, launching her on a journey of self-discovery and romance with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), exploring the challenges and joys of adolescence.

Three-body problem

Liu Cixin’s science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem is set during China’s Cultural Revolution. The story follows a physicist who is recruited by the government to help establish contact with extraterrestrial life. As Earth prepares for contact with these highly developed species, anxiety grows about the potential consequences.

Luckiest girl alive

Mila Kunis stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, a film based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 mystery novel of the same name. Kunis plays a seemingly successful woman in New York City whose life is upended when she is forced to confront her disturbing past. The film explores themes of trauma, recovery, and the power of choice.