Meet 10 talented African women writing children’s books in the diaspora

A group of African women writers in the diaspora is significantly contributing to children’s literature. These authors draw upon their diverse experiences and backgrounds to create stories that resonate with young readers. Each writer brings a unique perspective shaped by their journeys across continents, addressing themes of identity, culture, and belonging.

Their works not only entertain but also educate, providing children with insights into the richness of African heritage and the complexities of life in a globalised world. Through their narratives, they foster a sense of connection and understanding among children from various backgrounds, encouraging empathy and curiosity about different cultures.

Here are 10 talented African women writing children’s books in the diaspora, compiled by BusinessDay.

1. Vese Aghoghovbia

Vese is a Nigerian writer focused on empowering young people to love and believe in themselves. She founded Philly & Friends, a children’s brand supporting underprivileged children globally. Recognised as a Top 100 Female Entrepreneur by Natwest & The Telegraph, Vese also won the 2021 Consumer & Luxury Rising Star award from the Black British Business Awards.

A Chartered Engineer with over ten years in strategy and operations, she has worked in FTSE-100 firms and the Baby & Child industry. Vese has spoken on platforms like the BBC and contributed to HuffPost Parent and Mother Mag. She lives in England with her family.

2. Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Olamidotun is the founder and lead author of Inspire HQ. She is a senior executive, social entrepreneur, children’s book author, speaker, and podcast host. Olamidotun created the Be Inspired Book Series, which includes titles such as Be Inspired By MKO, Be Inspired By Fela, and Be Inspired By Me Picture Book. In 2024, Be Inspired By MKO was presented to the Canadian Prime Minister, her books promote diversity and inclusion. Her books have received several awards, including two acknowledgements from the Ontario Government in 2024, and Olamidotun was listed as one of the “50 Most Inspiring Women” in 2019.

With a background in Business Economics and International Financial Economics from the University of Warwick and the University of Reading, Olamidotun has worked in management consultancy and business advisory, collaborating with NGOs and serving on boards in Africa. Olamidotun is a Canadian Nigerian and lives in Ontario with her husband and three daughters.

3. Ariyike Lawal-Akinbobola

Ariyike is a Nigerian author, television presenter, talk show host, model, blogger, and lawyer based in Canada. She is also known for her occasional acting roles. Her children’s book, The Beautifully Coloured, has become a bestseller on Amazon. The book promotes kindness, diversity, inclusion, and positive affirmations for children.

Ariyike has worked as an associate producer and TV presenter for Spice TV, a fashion and lifestyle channel on DSTV. She hosted Spice TV’s flagship programme On the Couch and has been involved in producing and presenting fashion news. In addition, she has presented several other shows, including Sugar and Spice, Urban Spice, Instant Beauty Queen, and Project Swan. Ariyike also hosted Spice TV’s gadget show, Spice Toys.

4. Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi

Louisa is the co-founder of Kunda Kids, a black-owned publishing and media production company focused on teaching children about African history and culture. She and her husband, Oladele, launched Kunda Kids in 2020 after struggling to find books that could teach their son about ancient African history. Today, Kunda Kids works with over 20 writers, illustrators, and animators.

Louisa has authored over 50 children’s books and created the 3D animation Kunda & Friends. Through Kunda Kids, she seeks to address the underrepresentation of African culture in children’s media and promote global citizenship. The company’s mission is to inspire and educate children, helping them embrace their identities and dream big. Louisa is from Uganda, she lives in the United Kingdom with her family.

5. Dora Owusu

Dora is from Ghana and now lives in the United States with her family. With a degree in Social Work, she has a deep interest in African and African-American history, which inspired her to write stories for children. Her books include Princess Nana Afia: The Majestic African Hair Show and I’m Wrapped in Pride with My Kente!.

Her work focuses on connecting people of African descent to the African continent. She encourages children to embrace their natural hair and see characters that reflect their identity. Dora’s stories aim to create a sense of belonging and pride in African heritage.

6. Ekiuwa Aire

Ekiuwa was born and raised in Benin City, Edo, Nigeria, and moved to Canada in 2007. As a mother, she noticed a lack of resources to introduce African history to her children, which motivated her to write. Her first picture book, Idia of the Benin Kingdom, was inspired by this need.

Initially driven by the desire to teach her children, Ekiuwa’s mission now extends to preserving African heritage through her books. She also speaks at seminars, libraries, and classrooms, sharing her knowledge with others. Ekiuwa lives with her husband and two daughters in Ontario, Canada, and remains committed to making African history accessible to all children.

7. Lara Oseghale

Lara was born and raised in Nigeria. From a young age, Lara’s commitment to her family led her to seek wholesome and durable resources for her children. However, she struggled to find books and toys that aligned with her values. This inspired her to create her line of faith-based resources. Her venture, Curious Berries, aims to provide high-quality, engaging materials for families like hers, focusing on promoting virtues that are often overlooked.

Lara’s passion for numbers led her to study accounting at the University of Reading, where she graduated with a first-class degree. She later earned a Master’s in finance from Imperial College, London, and became a chartered accountant. Beyond her career, she enjoys travel, cooking, and dancing. Through her venture, Curious Berries, she continues to inspire children to be confident, kind, and connected to their faith. Lara lives in the UK with her family, focusing on her faith and devotion to them.

8. Tolulope Adejumo

Tolulope also known as Tolulope Solutions, is committed to intentional parenting and stewardship. She shares her faith through her book, Memory Verses with Soteria, a 30-day journey for children that combines scripture memorisation with affirmations and fun. In this devotional, children follow Soteria, a young adventurer, as she explores the Bible, making learning Scripture engaging.

Tolulope’s work goes beyond her own family. Through mentorship, she guides the younger generation towards faith and purpose, helping them anchor their lives in Christ. She believes that by sharing her devotion to God, others will be inspired to live a life aligned with their calling. Tolulope is a Nigerian living in Canada with her family.

9. Oge Mora

Mora is a Nigerian-American children’s book illustrator and author. Her work has garnered significant recognition, with her picture book, Thank You, Omu!, earning a Caldecott Honor, the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Award, the Ezra Jack Keats Book Award, and being named a New York Times Notable Book and Editors’ Choice.

Oge is also the author of Saturday and has illustrated several other works. Her illustrations have been featured in major publications, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Boston Globe. She was also listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 – Art & Style (2021). Her story continues to inspire readers and fellow creators in the world of children’s book publishing. She lives in America with her family

10. Evelyn Olutola Logan

Evelyn Olutola Logan is a Nigerian-American author who writes about the simplicity and experiences of life. Her debut book, On the Streets of Ondo, draws on African folktales and traditions, introducing readers to the stories passed down through generations in Nigeria. She shares her childhood memories of growing up with a diverse group of family members and community friends, capturing the essence of Nigerian-American life.

Evelyn introduces children to Nigerian culture, storytelling, and traditions, sparking curiosity and a love for learning about Africa through her writing. Evelyn enjoys connecting with young readers and hearing their interpretations of her stories. She lives in America with her husband and their children.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

