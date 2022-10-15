It is not always the village people

An acquaintance told me a story of her recent health issues. She was rapidly losing weight, had no appetite and was lethargic. Her family worried and to compound issues, they were unable to hide their fear. After treating typhoid, malaria and ulcer, the symptoms remained. In fact, she kept losing weight and the situation kept deteriorating. Her loss of appetite became so severe that she threw up the water she drank. She began to think it was her latest promotion and that some evil forces were chasing her. Perhaps, the “village people”

Another lady whose symptoms were not as alarming as the first but to the people around her seemed like mental health issues was discharged by her psychiatrist. Her issues were temper tantrums over the slightest most insignificant triggers. No one around her was spared. Referrals were made between a team of doctors and the reason for the mental space she occupied was the deficiency of a vitamin in her body. While some people who knew her before the change attributed it to depression and old age, a very skilled doctor discovered it was not so. Neither was it the “village people”. The vitamin deficiency caused her seizures, infertility, weakness, ulcer, low blood count and a plethora of other issues.

Are you aware that menopause also comes with worrying symptoms for some? A friend’s mother whose symptoms defied medical treatment was sent to the village to recuperate. In the words of the daughter, “if the village people are chasing her in town, better to send her to the village to find a cure for what they are causing”. After some back and forth, the doctors attributed her symptoms to menopause.

Back to my acquaintance. She started speculating on the reasons the village people will be after her and believed it must have been that promotion. However, she was convinced to see another doctor before giving up on the hospital. Guess what? She was simply dehydrated! Neither the typhoid, malaria nor ulcer was the cause of her suffering. After undergoing treatment for two days, she was up and about, few days later, started regaining her weight and her complexion.

So, you see, it is not always the village people. Sometimes, we are in circumstances that defy logic because, we think we have done all that it takes to get things right. These three examples show that what we may have done may not be enough or we haven’t done the right things.

The power behind our beliefs make all the difference. Believe the whole village is after you, that is all that will dictate your choices. You will continue to live in fear. Believe that they are coming for you and you will not be able to breath the air without suspecting that someone is plotting against you through it. You are what you believe, make the effort to sieve the thoughts that come through your mind and follow investigations through to the most logical conclusion. Do not blame the village people for issues that are no faults of theirs.