How India’s richest man throws $120m pre-wedding party with global guests in attendance

Some of the wealthiest and most influential individuals celebrated in grand style in Jamnagar, India, during a three-day pre-wedding event, a $120 million extravaganza to mark the upcoming wedding of billionaire Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The entrepreneur has spared no cost for the extravagant event, extending invitations to 1,200 affluent individuals from across the globe.

Anant Ambani, aged 28, is the youngest son of India’s wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, with a staggering net worth of $116.5 billion as of March 7.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Rihanna attended the kick-off festivities on Friday, mingling with other affluent guests.

At 42, Trump looked stunning in a sequined silver and gold gown, capturing photos with her 43-year-old husband and their 12-year-old daughter, Arabella.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, aged 39, appeared sleek alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan, also 39, as they cozied up together.

The Facebook founder wore a dinner jacket adorned with dragonfly images, while Chan donned a matching black and gold dress, completing her look with smokey eyeshadow and a bold red lip.

Bill Gates, aged 68,entered the event, where 36-year-old Rihanna delivered a 90-minute performance on stage.

Not only were international elites invited to the exclusive event, but local Indian celebrities also attended the billionaire’s party, including Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

The opulent festivities extended throughout last weekend, the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be coming up later this year.