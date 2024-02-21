Faiq Bolkiah, world’s richest footballer faces long recovery after injury

Faiq Bolkiah, the world’s richest footballer, reportedly worth a staggering £16billion has been hospitalised after suffering a leg injury during Ratchaburi’s match against Police Tero in the Thai Premier League at Boonyachinda Stadium on Saturday.

Born into a wealthy home, Bolkiah boasts a wealth greater than the likes of Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Bokiah collided with an opposition defender moments after making his introduction at the Boonyachinda Stadium and was taken to hospital for further examination and treatment.

The 25-year-old faces a long spell out of action while he recovers from injury.

Ratchaburi club president Tanawat Nitikanchana visited the wealthy player in the hospital afterwards with his family and wrote an emotional message on his Instagram account.

“Today is the saddest day, my bro prince Faiq Bolkiah @fjefrib got injured while playing for us Ratchaburi @rbfcofficial_,” Nitikanchana wrote on his Instagram page.

“I know you must be in shock and in big pain right now.

“But know that we will be with you every step of the way until you are back in the dragon shirt and scoring goals for us again.

“Although you have only been with us for eight months, I am sure that everyone at the club and the fans love you. We’ll be waiting for the day when you come back stronger than ever, my boy.”

Bolkiah, the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, formerly had a spell at Leicester City and Portuguese side Maritimo but failed to make the grade in European football and now plays in the Thai Premier League and is currently playing for Thai club, Ratchaburi.