Meet the richest man of all time worth $92 quadrillion, who lost it all in 2 minutes

Reynolds from the United States becomes the richest person on the planet, albeit temporarily, in what would soon become a tale of fleeting fortune.

He experienced a mind-boggling moment when his PayPal account reflected an astronomical sum, propelling him to the pinnacle of wealth.

This extraordinary event occurred in July 2013 when Chris Reynolds opened his PayPal account to discover an eye-watering $92 quadrillion, or $92,233,720,368,547,800 (139.48 Quintillion Naira) to be precise.

This unexpected windfall placed Reynolds into unimaginable wealth, overshadowing the net worth of telecom mogul Carlos Slim, whose fortune at the time stood at a staggering $67 billion.

The sheer enormity of the sum left many in disbelief, prompting speculation and awe at the quirks of digital finance. However, as the saying goes, “easy come, easy go.”

Regrettably for Reynolds, his time as the world’s only quadrillionaire was short-lived. The glitch in the PayPal system that had caused this financial anomaly was swiftly rectified, returning his account balance to a more reasonable figure.

The dreamlike experience of holding unimaginable wealth dissipated as quickly as it had materialized, leaving Reynolds with a tale to tell and a brief glimpse into a world of opulence beyond imagination.

Recounting the moment, Reynolds told CNN, “It’s a curious thing,”

“I don’t know, maybe someone was having fun.”

It was a shock to Reynolds, especially considering that his previous PayPal transactions had never exceeded ‘a little over $1,000.’ His most notable financial interaction through the platform involved selling vintage BMW tires on eBay.

Regrettably, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. PayPal swiftly acknowledged their error, rectified the issue, and apologized to Reynolds for the ‘inconvenience’ caused.

Reynolds told the Philadelphia Daily News, which originally broke the story, that the huge sum made him feel ‘like a million bucks’.

“At first I thought that I owed quadrillions,” he said.

“It was quite a big surprise.”

When asked what he would have done had he been able to keep the money, he said he’d have used it to ‘pay the national debt down’.

Reynolds added, “Then I would buy the Phillies, if I could get a great price.”