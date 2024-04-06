Here are top 10 most-educated countries in 2024

It is a universal truism that education is vital to a country’s development, because it equips its citizens with the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to contribute to the economy, foster innovation, and participate effectively in democratic processes.

Education is a multifaceted and indispensable tool for the progress and prosperity of a country, because it drives economic growth, reduces poverty and enhances human capital, among others.

Here are the top 10 most-educated countries in 2024;

South Korea: South Korea takes the top spot with a remarkable 69 percent attainment rate. This reflects a deeply ingrained cultural emphasis on academic success, and a competitive education system.

The country is an East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula which shares one of the world’s most heavily militarised borders with North Korea.

It’s equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.

Canada: The country boasts a strong showing at 66 percent, showcasing its commitment to providing accessible and high quality education for its citizens.

Canada is a country in North America. Its ten provinces and three territories extend from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and northward into the Arctic Ocean, making it the world’s second-largest country by total area, with the world’s longest coastline.

Japan: Japan is one of the world’s most literate and technically advanced nations. The country is renowned for its technological advancement.

Japan’s 65 percent tertiary education rate underscores its long-standing tradition of valuing education and lifelong learning.

Japan is an East Asian archipelago country made up of four primary islands and more than 6,800 others.

While most of the country is covered by mountains and heavily wooded areas, its people lead a distinctly urban lifestyle.

Long culturally influenced by its neighbors, today the country blends its ancient traditions with aspects of Western life.

Ireland: Its 63 percent attainment highlights the country’s well-developed education system known for producing highly skilled graduates attractive to global employers.

Luxembourg: Despite Luxembourg’s small size, it achieves a remarkable 63 percent rate as the fifth most educated country. Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.

It’s mostly rural, with dense Ardennes forest and nature parks in the north, rocky gorges of the Mullerthal region in the east and the Moselle river valley in the southeast.

In a country with a small population but with great achievements, more than half of Luxembourg’s population is educated.

United Kingdom: The United Kingdom, positioned at the sixth spot among the world’s most educated nations, showcases a tertiary education achievement rate. The UK with a rich history of education holds a steady position at 57 percent attainment rate.

Lithuania: Standing out in Europe, Lithuania demonstrates a commitment to education with a 57 percent attainment rate.

Netherland: Holland is a renowned country for innovation, and achieving a 56 percent rate reflects its investment in a skilled workforce.

Norway: The country’s 55 percent attainment signifies its focus on education as a cornerstone of its strong social welfare system.

Australia: The Oceanic country rounds out the list with a 54 precent rate, solidifying its reputation for a well-developed education system.