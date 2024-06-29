Here are the world’s top 10 medical universities

The QS World Universities Rankings by subject 2024 highlights the top universities for medicine globally

Harvard University

Harvard University is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was founded in 1636 as Harvard College and named after John Harvard, a Puritan clergyman, who was the institution’s first benefactor.

Harvard is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States of America, and it is ranked number one in the QS World Universities Rankings by Subjects 2024: medicine with a score of 99.1.

Harvard Medical School is committed to convening and nurturing a diverse community of individuals dedicated to promoting excellence and leadership in medicine and science through education, research, clinical care, and service.

University of Oxford

Oxford University was founded in 1096 at Wellington Square, Oxford in the United Kingdom. It is a venerable university with 38 colleges plus more than 22,000 students and 70 research departments.

Oxford University provides world-class research and education to benefit society on a local, regional, national, and global scale. It is ranked behind Harvard University with a 95.4 score.

Stanford University

Stanford University is a private research university in Stanford, California. It was founded in 1885 by railroad magnate Leland Stanford, the eighth governor of and then-incumbent senator from California, and his wife, Jane, in memory of their only child, Leland Jr.

Stanford University is a leader in the biomedical revolution and has a long tradition of leadership in pioneering research, creative teaching protocols, and effective clinical therapies.

With a score of 93, the university was ranked the third best medicine university in the world.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University is a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland. It was founded in 1876, and was the first American university based on the European research institution model.

The university also has graduate campuses in Italy, China, and Washington, D.C. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine consistently ranks among the country’s very best in education.

The university uses the latest tools and teachings available to scientists and doctors, hence, it has become healers, caregivers, discoverers and inventors. It is ranked fourth with a score 92.

University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge is a public collegiate research institute founded in1209 in Cambridge, England. The university is the world’s third-oldest university in continuous operation.

Its mission is to contribute to society through education, learning, and research at the highest international level. In the 2024 QS World Universities Rankings by Subject: Medicine, the University of Cambridge is ranked fifth with a 91.6 score.

University College London (UCL)

The University College London (UCL) is a multi-disciplinary research and teaching institution, founded in 1826, with 28 Nobel laureates.

UCL is consistently ranked as one of the top ten universities in the world and is number two in the UK for research power. However, in the recent QS World Universities Ranking by Subject 2024: Medicine UCL is ranked sixth with 89.9 score.

Karolinska Institute

The Karolinska Institute is a research-led medical university in Solna within the Stockholm urban area of Sweden founded in 1810.

It is one of the foremost medical research institutes globally. The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. It is ranked seventh with a score of 89.7 behind the University College London.

Imperial College

Imperial College London is a world-class university with a mission to benefit society through excellence in science, engineering, medicine, and business.

The institute was ranked sixth in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2024, but in the by subject: medicine unit with a score of 89.6.

Imperial College London is a one-of-a-kind institution in the UK, focusing solely on science, engineering, medicine, and business.

University of California

The University of California is a public land-grant research institution system in the U.S. state of California. It was founded in 1868 by Frederick Low.

Yale University

Yale University is a private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut in the United States of America.

It was founded in 1701, the university is the third-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution.

Since its founding in 1701, Yale has been dedicated to expanding and sharing knowledge, inspiring innovation, and preserving cultural and scientific information for future generations.