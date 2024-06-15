Here are Nigeria’s top 10 female ranked Chess players

Beyond its historical development, chess holds immense cultural significance. It has been revered as a tool for intellectual growth, fostering skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, patience, and concentration.

It is a games many believe teaches players to anticipate and plan ahead, weighing the consequences of their moves.

Here are 10 outstanding female chess players in Nigeria;

Quickpen, Deborah Ebimobo-ere:

She started playing chess at the age of three after being discovered by Bomo Kigigha. Deborah is the current national champion in Nigeria.

In 2023, at the age of 11, she became Nigeria’s female national champion, a record that might take decades to break. She is the highest-ranked under-12 female chess player in Africa and the third in the world.

On Tuesday, June 11, she squared up against Tunde Onakoya, in a mother of all chess match in Nigeria.

Suleiman, Azumi Ayisha:

Ayisha, popularly known as queen of the board was born in 2002, and started playing chess at age nine. She aspires to become a medical doctor and women grandmaster (WGM).

Ayisha, the wunderkind has similar story with the character in the movie “The Queen of Katwe”. The amiable chess prodigy is the first girl child from a very humble background who clawed her way to success.

She was discouraged a couple of times by her parents who didn’t understand earlier that chess is not just a game but a life changing game.

She was punished on many occasions for attending chess lessons organised by Ichado Innocent Ibe, but her drive and keen interest in the game saw her through. She is rated 1765 (Classical), and 1750 (Rapid)

Toritsemuwa Ofowino:

Toritsemuwa started her chess playing career in the year 2010, and she was well baptised on the board of play, but she still picked up one of the female prizes on offer.

However, knowing where she was coming from, she did not give up, but dedicated her life to understanding the game better.

She began her journey towards improvement and in a couple of years, she participated at the National Sports Festival, Eko 2012, representing her state, Delta State, in what was a major step in the right direction for the young girl.

Perpetual Ogbiyoyo:

Perpetual was born in Maiduguri, Borno State on June 26, 1997 by Ughelli, Delta State parents. She started playing chess at age nine, like they, the rest is history.

Perpetual is Nigeria’s National Women Chess Champion; a title she won back-to-back after brilliant performances in 2021 and 2022.

She won the championship in 2021 having recorded a total score of 7 points out of the possible nine points. She participated at the 29th Abu Dhabi Chess Festival, challenging some of the world’s best players.

Bridget Michael:

Bridget was born in 1999. She won the third best women’s chess player in Africa for the year 2022.

Besides, she won the best female with four points, and was given a gold medal.

In 2019, Bridget was in joint second place with WIM Charlize Van Zyl of South Africa with 6.5 points each.

However, in 2024, a former Liberian female Chess Champion Abigail Karyah pulled a surprise win over Nigeria’s Bridget at this year’s West African Zone 4.2 Chess Championship.

Enomah Emmanuella:

Enomah had a powerful show in the round of day one of the African Junior Chess Championships 2019, as she was the first lady to finish her game in a blast of a round, pouncing on the weaknesses of her opponent, and working it until Madelleine resigned.

Enomah got the most valuable player (MVP) award, after winning three gold medals for Oyo State in chess at the National Sports Festival (NSF) hosted by Edo State in 2020.

In 2021, she was made a sports ambassador for Niger Delta University, her alma mater. She is now rated 1922.

Dan-Jumbo, Queen Awuereba:

Awuereba was born in 1987. The Rivers State –born prodigy started playing chess at the age of 15 but went into it professionally in 2009 as she represented the state in National Sports Festival (NSF) in Kaduna.

She won two gold medals in the NSF in 2011 and 2012 each hosted by Rivers and Lagos States respectively. She emerged best female player in the third edition of Naphtail chess Open Champiuonship 2024.

Endurance Eyefia:

Endutance won the first position at the University Of Ibadan Chess Ladder Games in 2023. The Delta State-born chess genius is ranked 55885 in the world.

Peace Samson:

In 2021, Peace won gold medal at the IGP Chess Championship.

Peace won bronze in the women’s rapid individual, which is Team Nigeria’s first medal in Chess in 2023 All African Games held in Accra Ghana.