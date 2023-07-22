Five fun things to do at Murtala Muhammed International Airport

You might have had one of those days when you stack your luggage in the trunk of the car ready to commute to the airport. As you maneuver through the infamous Lagos traffic, the thoughts of missing your flight keep you on tenterhooks, but you become more optimistic because Google Maps has indicated that it is merely 10-minute congestion.

Miraculously, you make it to the airport just in time, but the minutes that followed would meet you with the news of a delayed flight. Now, you have some time to kill but are unsure how best to utilize it other than lounging on your seat and surfing the web.

Although flight delays are no fun news, it might excite you to know that there are loads of interesting activities to indulge especially if your take-off point is the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Whether it’s a flight delay or you arrived way before boarding time, here are some fun things you can do.

Explore the Airport Art: Murtala Muhammed International Airport features various artworks and installations that showcase Nigerian culture and heritage. Take some time to wander through the terminals and appreciate the local art on display. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the country’s vibrant art scene.

Enjoy Local Cuisine: The airport offers a range of dining options where you can sample delicious Nigerian cuisine. From traditional dishes to international favorites, there’s something for every palate. Look out for local specialties like jollof rice, suya (grilled meat skewers), and puff puff (deep-fried dough balls).

Shop for Souvenirs: Take advantage of the duty-free shopping at Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Explore the stores to find unique Nigerian products such as African fabrics, handicrafts, artwork, and locally made fashion accessories. It’s an excellent opportunity to pick up memorable souvenirs or gifts for loved ones.

Relax at the MTN Prestige Lounge: As a gold or platinum MTN prestige member, you have access to the exclusive MTN Prestige Lounge. Members have access to ultra-high-speed internet (MTN 5G), exquisite meals and snacks, full bar, and premium dining options, play areas for kids, in-house restrooms, workstations, live boarding updates, and resolution of roaming, and other related MTN issues.

Take advantage of the comfortable seating, complimentary refreshments, and Wi-Fi access. Whether you need to catch up on work or simply unwind before your flight, this lounge provides a tranquil space to do so.

Visit the Airport Museum: Murtala Muhammed International Airport houses a museum that showcases the history of aviation in Nigeria. Explore the exhibits, which include vintage aircraft models, photographs, and artifacts related to the country’s aviation industry. It’s an educational and exciting experience for aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

There are just more than enough activities to keep you absorbed while you await your boarding time at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Dive in and make the most of your time — after all, traveling is all about creating new experiences.