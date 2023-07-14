Chinwe Uzoho – Regional Managing Director, West & Central Africa, Network International

Chinwe is a visionary business leader in the Fintech and retail banking industries with over 30 years global experience, including 10 years of experience in Access Bank.

In her current role at Network International, she establishes frameworks for stakeholder engagement and business turnaround across West and Central Africa, driving revenue growth and value delivery by securing global market opportunities and leading the assessment, penetration, and prioritisation of the organisation’s regional footprint within Africa.

As Regional Managing Director, West & Central Africa, Network International, she joined the organisation as the Regional Managing Director with the mandate to enhance existing expansion strategies for west and central Africa. She established the company’s projected growth vision and market penetration strategies by managing client acquisition, lead generation, regional risk management, regulatory compliance, and B2B partnerships. She expanded the operating license to new markets, reinforcing the business’ presence, equity, and market positioning.

As former Group Head, Retail Banking, Access Bank, she got promoted to this position to direct an operational team of 22 regional managers across 83 branches. She conceptualised and implemented product-based strategies that successfully penetrated Africa’s largest financial market.

Her extensive mastery of financial services and retail banking products forms the core of her expertise in successfully translating innovations to sustainability within the digital payment ecosystem, driving digital transformation, upscaling operations, and achieving outstanding business impact.

Chinwe has executed flawless digital services adoption, world-class digital products launch, and business modeling and influenced board decisions which have facilitated digital banking collaborations with 5 leading global Fintech companies.

She is known for delivering robust commercial strategies that facilitate growth and profitability, providing solutions that transform businesses and drive collaboration and interconnectivity across people and countries. She is a highly visible leader with a very inclusive leadership style, well versed building cohesion amongst large multicultural teams.

Uzoho’s invaluable contribution as a pioneer and innovator has led to the development of revolutionary organisational improvement, and she has continuously overturned existing models and established innovative frameworks. Through these, she has prompted business transformation, automation, expansion, and ease of business in financial institutions through strategies that aid and enhance interaction across all relevant stakeholders.

Chinwe is an executive member of Global Council of Women in Retail Banking, Fintech and Financial services and a firm advocate of Women in Technology. She provides career advisory and development to facilitate the establishment of women in leadership.

Her core expertise lies in digital product innovation, business expansion, strategy and execution, business turnaround, stakeholder management policy implementation, strategic leadership, operational excellence, B2B connectivity, technology advancement and performance strategies.