Faiza Abdulrahim CEO FA’AZE – Modest fashion

What is the origin of your business story?

FA’AZE originated from a combination of motivating influence, learnings from a previous business venture, and God’s perfect timing. The primary motive in starting the business was to create a brand that represents how well modesty can be infused into fashion. I endorse the saying ‘look good, feel good’, so it was necessary to provide products that make consumers feel comfortable and confident. Also, as a humanitarian at heart, it was important to own a business that gives back; hence a percentage of FA’AZE proceeds is dedicated to charity.

2. What advice do you have for your 18 year old self?

Never doubt your capabilities. It is okay to make mistakes and learn as you grow, but always remember to be deliberate and passionate about your goals. Block out all the noise, trust the process and create your own story!

3. How have you been able to scale your business?

– Marketing and Referrals: Marketing especially on social media has been a key strategy in the success of the business. Through content creation and sponsored adverts, we have been able to engage with various audiences, reach more customers and create better brand awareness. Referrals have also played a huge role in driving sales growth.

– Team Work: Having the right people on board who understand what the business stands for and are actively working to meet targets has set a strong foundation for our progress.

– Maintaining Quality and Consistency: As a brand, quality of product and service is our number one priority. Assessing customers needs and being consistent in the quality of products we offer, allows us to build trust and effectively deliver services.

4. How did you come up with the idea for your business?

The idea stemmed from wanting to do more and taking chances. I work a 9-5 but have always believed in having a ‘safety net’, and that is what FA’AZE is to me and more. It drives me to take risks, be innovative and challenge myself daily. I also noticed that there was significant market demand for such products and took the initiative with a leap of faith. FA’AZE is still growing but today, I can gladly say I made the right decision and indeed ‘there is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.’