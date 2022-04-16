Baked Ham with Brown Sugar Mustard Glaze

Ingredients

1 (12-pound) shankless skinless smoked cured ham

Whole cloves for studding ham

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup prepared mustard

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Variation: GLAZED HAM STEAK WITH BROWN SUGAR MUSTARD GLAZE

1 to 2-inch Ham Steak

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Score top of ham into diamonds and stud center of each diamond with a clove. Place ham on a rack in a roasting pan and bake for 1 1/2 hours. In a bowl combine the sugar, mustard and vinegar and spread glaze evenly over ham. Bake for another 35 minutes Transfer ham to a platter and let stand 15 minutes before carving.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Combine cloves, sugar and mustard and brush over Ham Steak. Bake in baking dish in 350 degree oven for 15 minutes until heated through.