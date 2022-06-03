A marriage can sometimes be saved by an affair – A Review of Ufuomaee’s An Emotional Affair

Title: An Emotional Affair

Author: Ufuomaee

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 192

Category: Fiction

An Emotional Affair tells the story of a young couple. Bolu is a hardworking and ambitious lawyer who frequently stays late at work in the hopes of being promoted to a higher-ranking position at his current workplace. Despite the fact that Lola (his wife) works, she is able to spend more time with Bolu than he is. Lola was used to spending a lot of time alone because her husband worked long hours. Despite Lola’s insistence that her husband is “the best friend anyone could have,” the spark that once existed between her and her husband has faded.

Lola meets Danny, a potential client. Lola’s contract is something he always puts off for one reason or another. Instead of doing business with her, he appears to be more interested in getting to know her romantically. Danny’s deception tactics for wooing Lola make up a large portion of the novel’s plot. Lola, on the other hand, can quickly figure out what Danny really wants, even if you’re mad at him. As a result, the plot of the novel is somewhat predictable.

Lola and Danny began an affair after only a few dates. Is it even necessary to say that Danny is charming, adorable, and endearing? “He was giving her all of the attention and affection she needed to compensate for her husband’s absence.” This is a book that sheds light on a topic that most people are unaware of until it affects them directly.

Read also: New book Journey of MOre’ hits market

While the reader wished the story would hurry up and move on to the next scene, there were also times when the reader enjoyed it. Bolu possessed admirable qualities such as patience, love for Lola, and faith in himself and in God. You may never have felt so much love and acceptance from a character before. Some minor details may turn off some readers, as most people are not like Bolu. Perhaps that’s why it’s fiction.

The story flows smoothly, and the inclusion of Bible verses throughout the book does not distract the reader. This is because it was written in such a way that it did not offend any of the reader’s religious beliefs.

Secondary characters in the novel, particularly Bolu’s mother, can be blamed for some of the novel’s lack of originality. A reader may find it amusing that a mother-in-law understands a cheating daughter-in-law, particularly in a country like Nigeria.

Both Bolu and Lolu go through heartbreak and uncertainty, as well as a sweet romance, all wrapped up in a story about how God directs our lives. Every ounce of pain and heartache displayed by these characters, as well as every ounce of joy displayed by them, will be felt by the reader.

It is difficult to forgive your spouse after they have cheated on you; the pain is unbearable. Having an affair, according to what happened in this book, can even pave the way for a second marriage to the same person.

An Emotional Affair is, above all else, a story about love that knows no boundaries, and after reading it, you will undoubtedly be interested in reading more of Ufuomaee’s books.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial