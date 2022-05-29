New book ‘Journey of MOre’ hits market

Determined to contribute to an emotionally healthier and confident populace, an entrepreneur and a former banker, Monica Nnoka has launched a new book in Lagos titled, ‘Journey of MOre’.

The three hundred and seven-page book was said to be a guarded transformational journal that improves mental health and self– discovery.

Speaking at the book launch, the author, Nnoka, opined that when individual citizens reach their true potential, it will reflect on the nation’s status.

Narrating her inspiring story of how she moved from bitter to better after losing her job as a senior staff in a leading company in Nigeria, Nnoka who is also a transformational coach asked Nigerians to have a more positive outlook on life as it always works for their good no matter the circumstances.

In her words: “Rather than thinking life is against us. We should know that the change in perception does not take the seeming problems away, but will allow us to see the inherent opportunities in the challenges.

“The solutions to the problems faced in Nigeria are buried in Nigerians, and the citizens need to overcome the difficult emotions and experiences to reveal their greatness. Becoming a solution provider to societal challenges begins with finding one’s true self and being in a healthy mental state, as that can be directly linked to the nation’s prosperity at large. The book helps people navigate life’s crises to discover themselves and their greater purpose in life.”

To her, the most important book a person will ever read is themselves adding, “It is a lifelong experience. We all have to be more self-aware. Personal development is impossible without self-awareness.

“We have to be participants in our evolution rather than being by-standers in our life and living life by default. We can choose to live a life of design and stop waiting for life to happen to us,” she added.

It is interesting to note that Nnoka runs a foundation for people who live on the streets.

The initiative, she explained was triggered by seeing a physically challenged child crawling and begging on the streets.

According to her, 25 percent of the proceeds from the book goes to the foundation to take people off the streets including those who have what she called a diffability and not a disability.

The book reviewer, Assistant Director for Cancer Research Career Enhancement and Education (CRCEE) University of Illinois Cancer Center, United Sates, Beverly Chukwudozie, described the book as a comprehensive collection of exercises, activities, and tracking tools for anyone on the path of self-discovery.

She further said: “The Journal intentionally guides the reader through a series of thought-provoking adventures leading to finding yourself and making your dreams a reality. The Journal empowers and supports the reader by using a two-step approach, self-discovery techniques, and a self-awareness planner.

“Using this planner daily caused a reawakening in me by throwing things at me that I was not thinking of, leading to stimulating questions and improving myself. The outcome of my self-improvement led to identifying and solving problems in different aspects of my life and my relationship with others.”

To him, the Journal is a must-have for anyone desiring to invest in themselves and discover more.