10 movies to understand how AI works

Artificial intelligence (AI) has always been one of the main staples of science fiction movies, and yet what was sci-fi a decade ago looks increasingly normal nowadays.

AI enthusiasts and curious minds can delve into the world of AI through the lens of cinema. These movies not only entertain but also offer insightful perspectives on the potential, challenges, and ethical dilemmas associated with AI.

Here are the top 10 movies that give an insight into how AI works.

1. Transcendence (2014)

Directed by Wally Pfister, “Transcendence” explores the concept of technological singularity, where a brilliant scientist uploads his consciousness into a superintelligent AI. The film raises questions about the potential risks and benefits of creating an all-powerful artificial intelligence.

2. The Artifice Girl (2022)

Written and directed by Franklin Ritch, who also stars in the film, features a team of special agents that discovers a revolutionary new computer program to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up with the program’s troubled developer, they soon find that the AI is rapidly advancing beyond its original purpose.

3. Ex Machina (2015)

The story of Ex Machina is about Caleb, a software programmer who wins an opportunity to work along with Nathan, the CEO of the company for which he works, in an extensive secluded property where he lives by himself. Once there, Caleb is asked to perform a test to conclude if Nathan’s invention, Ava, an artificially intelligent android (AI), can exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to that of a human. During this time he develops mixed feelings towards Ava that lead him to question his sanity.

4. Brian and Charles (2022)

The 90 minutes movie directed by Jim Archer introduces Brian a lonely inventor in rural Wales who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, he soon attempts his biggest project using a washing machine and various spare parts, he invents Charles, an artificial intelligence robot that learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages.

5. The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021)

The animated film, The Mitchells vs the Machines is a 2021 American science fiction goofy-spoofy family tale that tries to explore the boons and banes of technology around a gadget-geek daughter ‘Katie’ and a technologically challenged father.

6. M3gan (2022)

The film, directed by Gerard Johnstone, follows an artificially intelligent doll who becomes self-aware and acts hostile toward anyone who threatens her. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.

7. Her (2013)

Her, the AI romantic movie directed by Spike Jonze introduces Theodore Twombly, an introverted writer, who buys an Artificial Intelligence system to help him write. However, when he finds out about the AI’s ability to learn and adapt, he falls in love with it.

8. Moon (2009)

Moon, a 2009 science fiction film directed by Duncan Jones follows Astronaut Sam Bell, a man who experiences a personal crisis as he nears the end of a three-year shift at a lunar mine is finally coming to an end, and he’s looking forward to his reunion with his wife and young daughter. Suddenly suffers painful headaches and hallucinations, and almost has a fatal accident. He meets what appears to be a younger version of himself, possibly a clone. With time running out, Sam must solve the mystery before the company crew arrives.

9. Blank (2022)

The movie directed by Natalie Kennedy features a desperate writer who signs up for a fully A.I.-operated retreat to cure her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with an unstable android and no communication with the outside world.

10. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon features Tony Stark and Bruce Banner who try to jump-start a dormant peacekeeping program called Ultron, things go wrong and it’s up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villainous Ultron from enacting his terrible plan.