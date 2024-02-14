Valentine and Chill: These Nollywood movies have you covered

During Valentine’s season, the common tradition among couples and friends is to go to the cinema to enjoy a romantic film together. However, with the rise of streaming platforms and the high cost of seeing movies, a growing number of Nigerians are opting to stay at home and stream movies with their partners instead.

To enjoy Valentine’s Day, we created a list of top Nollywood romantic movies to stream on Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Showmax to spice up your day:

Hey You

This 2022 movie follows a shy young man who meets a sexually confident woman via an adult-only website. Her life is soon complicated by the obsessive interest of other men and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the movie stars Efe Irele and Timinhi Ogbuson. It is available on Prime Video.

Love and Life

The movie follows the lives of three friends, Abike, Ivy, and Osas. Each of them is struggling with their own set of challenges. Abike is dealing with the profound grief of losing her husband to cancer, Ivy’s marriage is going through turbulent waters, and Osas is entangled in a complex relationship with her younger lover. The movie is directed by Rueben Reng and is available on Prime Video.

Love in a Pandemic

This movie tells the story of Bolanle, who meets Alex, a man who seems to be her perfect match. However, their love story occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic, a unique period in modern human history. Directed by Akay Ilozobhie, the movie stars Femi Ajase, Harriet Akinola, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Victor Eriabie, and many more. It is available on Prime Video.

The Counselor

The Counselor is a movie that follows the lives of Aisha and Gbenro, who are still recovering from heartbreaks caused by their former partners just before Valentine’s Day. Despite their reluctance, they find themselves on a non-refundable trip that was initially planned with their exes. The movie stars Teniola Aladese and David Okpo Eyo, with supporting cast members including Eyiyemi Olivia Rogbinyin, Uzoamaka Anuinoh, and Moyinoluwa Olutayo. It is available on Showmax.

Before Valentine

Directed by Michelle Bello and written by Diche Enunwa, this film delves into the drama-filled lives of four salon hairdressers as they navigate unexpected twists in their love lives on Valentine’s Day Eve. The captivating narrative features a talented ensemble cast, including Yvonne Jegede, Shawn Faqua, Meg Otanwa, Uche Nwaefuna, and others. The movie was in Netflix’s top 10 for 41 days, offering viewers an entertaining blend of romance and drama. It is available on Netflix.

How To Love Me

Emem is a woman who has been trying to find a way to escape from her abusive husband. One day, she receives news that her husband has been involved in a terrible accident. After several months in the hospital, Uduak wakes up but has lost his memory. Emem sees this as an opportunity to create a perfect version of Uduak until he regains consciousness. This movie is directed by Ekene Mekunye and is on Prime Video.

Love in a Showroom

Love in a Showroom is a romantic comedy film directed by Tolu Lordtanner. It tells the story of a delivery man and a female manager who get locked up in a furniture showroom. The movie stars Mawuli Gavor, Daniel Onome Ajose, Tolu Akande, Omobolanle Akinde, Nancy Isime, Broda Shaggi, Kalu George, and many others and is on Prime Video.