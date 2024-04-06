10 daring firsts in history

Throughout history, humanity has been driven by a relentless urge to explore, innovate, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. This relentless spirit has produced pioneers and record-breakers who dared to be the first.

The human desire to set new record cuts across every sphere of life. From the endurance of Eliud Kipchoge, the first marathoner to break the two-hour limit,to the speed of Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, these record breakers continue to push the human potential, inspiring us to reach for our personal first.

Beyond mere headlines, the stories of these record breakers, they serve as testaments to human courage, ingenuity and perseverance. They remind us that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and a willingness to embrace the unknown and be the first.

Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart,an American aviation pioneer, born in 1897, was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Her fearless spirit and determination inspired generations of women to pursue aviation. She set numerous records include promoting commercial air travel, writing best-selling books about her flying experiences, and playing a key role in founding The Ninety-Nines, an organization for female pilots. Despite her disappearance during a flight in 1937, Earhart’s legacy as a trailblazer in aviation continues.

Marie Curie

Marie Curie, born in 1867, was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two scientific fields. She made groundbreaking discoveries in radioactivity, discovered the elements radium and polonium, and became the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris. Her legacy continues to inspire women in STEM fields worldwide.

Jackie Robinson

Jack Roosevelt Robinson made history as the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era. His debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, broke the color barrier, ending racial segregation in professional baseball.He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge is well-known for his dominance in marathon racing. He is a two-time Olympic marathon champion, winning gold in 2016 and 2020. Kipchoge made history as the first marathoner to break the two-hour barrier, achieving this feat in 2019 with a time of 1:59:40. He held the official marathon world record from 2018 to 2023, running the fastest time of 2:01:09 in the 2022 Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge’s remarkable talent and achievements have solidified his place as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

Sir Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay

On May 29, 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the top of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on earth. They were the first climbers ever confirmed to do this. By reaching the top, Hillary and Norgay opened up new opportunities for exploring other high mountains. Their achievement inspired generations of adventurers to embark on their own quests.

Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman, born into slavery in 1822, escaped to freedom in Philadelphia and became dedicated to abolishing slavery. As a conductor on the Underground Railroad, she guided around 70 enslaved individuals to freedom. Tubman also founded the Home for Aged & Indigent Negroes and advocated for women’s rights. Notably, she was the first woman to lead an armed military operation in the United States during the Civil War, leading the Combahee River Raid, which liberated over 700 slaves and earned her the nickname “Moses.” Her life was depicted in the 2019 film “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo.

Ida Wells

Ida Bell Wells-Barnett was an American investigative journalist, educator, and civil rights leader. She was a founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the first African-American woman to write for a mainstream white newspaper, where she exposed and denounced the practice of lynching in the United States. Wells dedicated her career to combating prejudice, advocating for African-American equality, and championing the rights of women.

Neil Armstrong

Neil Alden Armstrong was an American astronaut, aeronautical engineer, naval aviator, test pilot, and university professor. He made history on July 20, 1969, as the first person to walk on the Moon during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. He achieved this feat alongside Apollo 11 Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin.

Billy Jean King

Billie Jean King is a former world No. 1 tennis player from the United States. She won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. King was a trailblazer in women’s sports and became the first female athlete to be named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1972. Her achievements on and off the court marked a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality in sports, leaving an indelible mark on the world of tennis.

Usain Bolt

Usain St. Leo Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter, often regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time. He holds the world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay. Known for his remarkable speed and dominance on the track, Bolt earned the nickname “Lightning Bolt” from the media. He made history as the first athlete to win four World Championship titles in the 200 meters event.