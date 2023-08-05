10 braided hairstyles that make you stand out anytime

Braided hairstyle is again beginning to gain the admiration of several ladies who had initially chosen to wear wigs to reduce the stress of sitting long hours to make their hair.

However, with more beautiful and trendy hairstyles, braids again are back on the hair trend list.

Here are the newest hairstyles in Nigeria that will make you stand out at any time. The texture and upkeep of your hair, among other things, will determine how long you may maintain a braided hairstyle.

Cornrows

This is the closest look to being naturally beautiful when applying cosmetics and it gives your hair time to grow out. Wearing a cornrow will make you look younger.

Box braids

Box braids are the way to go if you want a long-lasting, simple-to-maintain hairstyle.

Boho Braids

You may create boho braids or bohemian box braids by adding curly hair to your box braids. The wavy hair can have knots or be knotless. This method makes this braided look beautiful.

Bantu knots

Two well-known celebrities who flaunted the Bantu knot hairstyle were Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian, with photos of them wearing it on social media.

Twin braids

Twisted Braids

Twist your hair in one way, then wrap each length of hair over itself and cinch it for this two-strand braid. The braid can be worn as a ponytail, or it can be twisted into buns.

Shuku

Before they were well-known in the United States and other Western counties, the shuku braid has been common in Nigeria for generations.

Large/Jumbo braids

If you want a look that screams grandeur, opt for huge Nigerian braids. With just the top part of your hair in a high-twist bun, you can create a simple look that will instantly make you feel like a princess.

Curly half-braids

This is one of the most loved Nigerian braid designs and it has natural hair at the bottom. To display your tight, kinky curls, wear it down or partially up in a ponytail and you are good to go

Knotless braids

This has become very popular in Nigeria and can last up to 2-3 months depending on the size of the braids. Curls can be added to the tips and it can be styled differently.