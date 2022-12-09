Awabah wins Inclusive Financial Product award

Awabah, an innovative Pension-tech platform and shared services provider for the MicroPensions space in Nigeria has emerged winner of the Inclusive Financial Product Award at the maiden edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC), an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Organised by the National Financial Inclusion Governance Committee headed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the award recognizes Digital Financial Services (DFS) ecosystem actors that are contributing to the advancement of financial inclusion in the country.

On receiving the award, Awabah, Oluwabukola Ajishebiyawo, the CTO and Co-founder revealed their surprise at winning such a prestigious award.

“This award means a lot to us and underpins our essence as a financial inclusion organisation and proponent. What differentiates us is the fact that we actually care about the welfare of gig workers,” she said.

Read also: CBN, bankers’ committee focus on developing local industries for FX inflows

“We want every freelancer, every independent contractor, project-based worker, and temporary or part-time hire, especially in the informal sector, to get the financial benefits of being banked.”

“Every unbanked Nigerian needs a “Why” – Why is being banked better than stashing money under the bed? All we do is give answers to that “Why.”

The recipients of the awards were selected following a rigorous and transparent nomination and selection process supervised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

The event themed “Financial Inclusion for all: Scaling Innovative Digital Models” had in attendance over 5,000 participants from at least 78 countries around the world and brought together delegates, experts, and speakers from within and outside the country to examine the challenges, gaps, and opportunities to identify concrete solutions and interventions that would fast track the achievement of the nation’s financial inclusion objectives.