Access Bank to honour 100 African women with “Power of 100” initiative

Access Bank through its W initiative is set to honour 100 women from across 16 African countries including Nigeria.

The bank has launched the “Power of 100” initiative, which aims to recognize and celebrate 100 women across Africa who have made remarkable contributions in diverse sectors such as health, education, business, and technology. The honourees will be nominated from the 15 countries with Access Bank subsidiaries and Nigeria.

Power of 100 is not a new initiative by Access Bank, as the bank carried out the first edition in 2015, which was solely focused on Nigerian women.

Abimbola Odubitan, Access Bank’s Group Head, W Initiative noted, “This one is just the same thing we did in 2015, but then completely different because we now want to appreciate African women.”

She continued, “As many of you know, the original Power of 100 was in 2015. It was a celebration of 100 inspirational women who have helped shape Nigeria’s development from pioneers of industry to champions of social justice.”

Some of the identified criteria for selecting the awardees include leadership, innovation, and societal impact. It was noted that the awardees are people who have demonstrated exceptional contributions in their fields. The award is streamlined to women from Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, DR Congo, Guinea, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Angola.

The award was limited to those countries because the bank had a presence in only these countries, and the approach was to ensure effective engagement with the communities where the bank had a presence.

Nominations for the Power of 100 are open and can be done on Access Bank’s W Community website.

