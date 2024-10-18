Zenith Bank appoints Abiodun Durosinmi as new CFO

Zenith Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has announced the appointment of Abiodun Durosinmi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 14, 2024, on the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a statement from the bank, Durosinmi succeeds Mukhtar Adam, who has served as CFO for six (6) years between May 2018 and October 2024.

“Until his appointment, he was the Chief Operation Officer/General Manager, Finance, Operations & Technology at Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, where he was instrumental in strengthening the Bank’s overall growth, and profitability as well as supporting the regional growth of the subsidiary,” the statement.

He has over 20 years of experience with Zenith Bank PIc and held roles with the Zenith Group, including CFO/Head, Accounts Department, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, Head of Oil and Gas Upstream, and Deputy Group Chief Compliance Officer.

He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mr. Durosinmi holds an MSc in Finance from the University of Leicester and a Global MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School.

He has attended several Executive Management Programmes within and outside the country, including Harvard Business School and London Business School.

“His extensive experience in financial management, corporate governance, and capital markets will ensure that Zenith Bank remains well-positioned for continued growth, and strong investor engagement and reinforce the company’s commitment to strong financial leadership and continued success in a dynamic global market,” the company said.

