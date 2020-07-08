CIBN to adopt remote online proctoring for its examinations 

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has commenced plans to adopt remote online proctoring for the conduct of its professional banking and certification examinations.

According to a statement released by Nelson Olagundoye, head corporate communication and external relations, the new examination mode which will commence in April 2021 is in line with the strategic intent of the Institute to stay ahead of the curve.

The Governing Council, the highest decision making body of the Institute had given its approval to the initiative that will further position it as a foremost and world class professional body.

Remote Online Proctoring is the digital and live form of assessment which enables candidates to write their examinations online in a remote location of their choice duly certified and surveillance- monitored as cheat free to ensure the integrity and sanctity of the exams.

Students must confirm their identity and location which will be closely monitored via a live webcam/video proctored software throughout the course of the examination.

He further explained that the proctored examination will ensure the identity of the candidates, flag any irregular behaviour, scan and ensure the integrity of examinee’s environments as well as detect any instances of fraud or suspected violation(s) of the rules by the candidates.

Olagundoye also said that the move was a response to the Global Pandemic which has significantly disrupted the examinations of professional bodies all over the world. Online proctored exams are also rapidly gaining relevance in the certification and professionalization industry. More professionals are seeking ways to earn professional certification with ease.

Institutions in the knowledge space are interested in digital solutions that will enable them to enhance the examination experience for their candidates in line with global best practice.

It would be recalled that professional bodies all over the world had to postpone their examinations from March till date as a result of the total lockdown of economic and social activities occasioned by the pandemic.

It is believed that the new examination mode would allow the Institute to increase the frequency of its examinations and the geographical spread of the candidates.

The Institute has always been a trail blazer as it was the first professional body in Nigeria to fully migrate its examinations to Computer Based Testing (CBT) platform in 2018.