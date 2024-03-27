ALERT Microfinance Bank boosts entrepreneurial business with free POS terminals

ALERT Microfinance Bank, has supported the growth of entrepreneurship in the country through donation of free point of Sales PoS terminals.

This initiative is part of ALERT’s commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to entrepreneurs, enabling them to streamline their operations and focus on growing their businesses.

Recognizing the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in receiving payments efficiently, ALERT has developed a solution that addresses this critical pain point.

Read also: Alert Microfinance Bank targets N42bn loan disbursement in 2024

The introduction of free POS terminals empowers entrepreneurs to enhance their customer experience by offering instant settlement solutions for both merchants and agents. Gone are the days of prolonged payment processing times; with ALERT’s POS system, merchants can enjoy swift and seamless transactions, ensuring prompt payment confirmation.

The benefits of ALERT’s POS terminals extend beyond speed and efficiency. Entrepreneurs can now maintain accurate and up-to-date transaction records effortlessly, facilitating better financial management. Additionally, the POS terminals accept a wide range of debit cards, including MasterCard, Visa, and Verve, providing customers with flexibility and convenience in their payment options.

Furthermore, the introduction of chargeback requests adds another layer of security and convenience for entrepreneurs, ensuring that they have the necessary tools to manage payment disputes effectively.

“ALERT Microfinance Bank is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering their success,” said Hachem Bdier, Chief Operating Officer at ALERT Microfinance Bank. With the launch of free POS terminals, we are taking a significant step towards simplifying payment processes for entrepreneurs, allowing them to focus on what they do best – running their businesses. We are committed to continuing our efforts to support our customers and drive their success.”

ALERT Microfinance Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By offering free POS terminals, ALERT is not only revolutionizing payment processes but also reaffirming its dedication to fostering entrepreneurial growth and success.