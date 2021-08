Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III: A new dawn for reconciliation

At about 3:30pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the 37-year-old Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko was crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Iwere people in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. This was done amid colourful ceremony attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, with his first…