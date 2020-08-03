Passengers stranded as union pickets Bristow Helicopters

Passengers who booked to fly with Bristow Helicopters on Monday were stranded across different states in the country as a result of the indefinite strike by the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

A visit to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Monday showed that some passengers, including expatriates, who tried to access Bristow facility were barred from entering.

Members of NAAPE who were present during at the airport told BusinessDay that the strike will continue until Bristow agrees to review some of its discriminatory policies against Nigerian workers and treat them equally with its expatriate staff.

Francis Igwe, Public Relations Officer of NAAPE, had explained some of the grievances of the union to include Bristow’s proposal to suspend the Conditions of Service negotiations and its deliberate subversions of established terms of agreement with NAAPE, insistence on benchmarking salaries of national pilots and engineers to an obsolete rate of N345/$1, coupled with the recent insistence on its proposal to implement N355/$1, a rate which is not obtainable on any legal foreign exchange window in the world, while still paying to expatriates their full remuneration in USD.

Others, Igwe said, include failure to train qualified persons in Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) and failure to fully reimburse individuals who have successfully completed their ATPL through self-sponsorship, disproportionate matching and capped reimbursement cash figures for self-sponsored pilots on ATPL with an employment bond of N30 million, an obvious unethical and sharp practice. Dukas Yakubu, vice president of NAAPE, said after several attempts to reach an agreement with Bristow, the company has failed to review some of its obnoxious policies against its indigenous workers.

Agnes Funmi Sessi, Lagos State chairperson, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), during the commencement of the strike action said NLC is battle ready for Bristow, stressing that the era of impunity is over.

“We want to state it clearly that the era of Impunity where companies hide behind COVID-19 to unleash terror against workers will no longer be tolerated,” Sessi said.

However, in a statement signed by the management of Bristow, it explained that contrary to NAAPE’s assertion that all negotiations have broken down, it remained willing and prepared to continue dialogue with NAAPE but NAAPE has elected to abandon negotiations to embark on a strike action which is both illegal and unwarranted.