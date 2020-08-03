Passengers stranded as union pickets Bristow Helicopters
... Bristow debunks claim of discrimination of workers
Others, Igwe said, include failure to train qualified persons in Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) and failure to fully reimburse individuals who have successfully completed their ATPL through self-sponsorship, disproportionate matching and capped reimbursement cash figures for self-sponsored pilots on ATPL with an employment bond of N30 million, an obvious unethical and sharp practice.
Dukas Yakubu, vice president of NAAPE, said after several attempts to reach an agreement with Bristow, the company has failed to review some of its obnoxious policies against its indigenous workers.