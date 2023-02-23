FAAN beefs up airport security

As part of its efforts to improve security in the aviation industry, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recently graduated 381 cadets and instructors who were commissioned during their passing out parade at Digital Bridge Institute, Kano in Kano State.

The 381 FAAN Aviation Security Cadets have undergone and completed the 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said that the successful training of three hundred and eighty-one (381) Cadet Officers is indeed a pride to our nation, adding that, it is quite reassuring that the federal government has taken the right step in the right direction.

Sirika who was represented by Talba Alkali, the director of Safety and Technical Policy, informed that intensive preparatory work by the training faculty was done through commitment by management to actualize the training.

He said “This level of commitment is evident before us in the successful completion of this training. Once again, accept my gratitude. My profound gratitude goes also to the Management and Staff of the Digital Bridge Institute Kano for providing an enabling environment with state-of-the-art training facility which has accommodated the three hundred and eighty-one (381) cadets and instructors in the last three months”.

Describing the achievement as a show of patriotism, commitment and collaboration in promoting the national security of our great nation, Sirika noted that he is sure that all the graduands received the best training and are well equipped with the morals and most noble values that are expected from the training of this calibre

Advising the newly commissioned Cadets, the Minister said “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training”.

“In acceptance to be trained as an Aviation Security cadet, you must realize that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the Aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter”.