Emirates Airline to accept Bitcoin as payment option

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier, Emirates Airline, will soon embrace “bitcoin as a payment service,” Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, the company’s chief operating officer (COO) has said.

The airline also said it will add non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles on its webpage.

Reports of the airline’s plan to embrace bitcoin come just a few weeks after it revealed its NFT and metaverse plans. As reported by Bitcoin.com News, the company’s goal with the metaverse launch is to ensure the airline is “aligned with the UAE’s vision for the digital economy.”

Al Redha hinted that his company may have to recruit employees to assist it in creating applications which monitor customer needs. He also spoke of the differences between NFTs and the metaverse.

He explained: “NFTs and metaverse are two different applications and approaches. With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes — whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience — into a metaverse type application, but more importantly making it interactive.”