Drinks, snacks return to Delta flights

Delta is bringing back customers’ favourite sips and treats – along with some new additions. Delta’s domestic and select shorthaul international flights from April 14, started featuring Coca-cola beverages, wellness-focused snacks and Tip Top Proper Cocktails.

In early June, customers flying in Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights will see hot food options return, and First-class customers on other key U.S. routes will enjoy fresh boxed meals beginning in early July.

“Our flight attendants are excited to continue doing what they do best – warmly welcoming, serving and connecting with the world’s best customers,” said Allison Ausband, S.V.P. – In-flight Service.

“These single-serve options are the first step in bringing back food and beverages even better as more customers return to Delta, and we’ve worked with our trusted partners at Mayo Clinic to ensure we safely serve these items as we continue to deliver on our promise of safer travel.”

Customers in Main Cabin and Comfort+ will soon enjoy CocaCola mini-cans that offer personal, 7.5-ounce servings of fan favourites like Coca-cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram’s Ginger Ale. Delta is also rolling out a rejuvenated snack lineup that features wellness-focused treats, like almonds and Clif Bars, to give customers a boost. Meanwhile, Goldfish crackers and Delta’s signature Biscoff cookies will satisfy any sweet or salty craving.

From April 1, First Class customers started enjoying new Flight Fuel snack box offerings. One version features better-for-you favourites like protein bars, nuts and dark chocolate, while the other offers customers indulgent treats including potato chips, gummy bears and cookies. First Class customers are also enjoying pre-poured beverage service.

Those looking for an adult beverage may be inclined to try a premium, pre-prepared and canned old-fashioned or margarita from Atlanta- based Tip Top Proper Cocktails. The Tip Top margarita, which will make its world debut on Delta flights, packs a punch with flavours of juicy salted lime, vegetal tequila notes and fresh orange rind; the classic old-fashioned delivers vanilla, sweet citrus, caramel and spice.

Starbucks coffee and tea service, as well as juices and mixers, will return to all cabins. Alcohol sales in Main Cabin will also resume with new contactless payment technology and digital receipts.

Delta engaged Mayo Clinic on multiple rounds of testing and onboard simulations to redesign our in-flight service procedures to ensure safe delivery. Some of those changes include:

• Using contactless payment

technology onboard to minimize touchpoints during the payment process and offering digital receipts

• Replacing poured beverages with single serving cans in Main Cabin and giving flight attendants the option to use a menu card to show customers offerings, helping them provide swifter service

•Refining guidelines that assist

crews and customers in maintaining distance during boarding, meal, snack and beverage service – while still offering the signature warmth our flight attendants are known for around the globe

•Continuing to practice good hand hygiene by sanitizing and washing hands and changing gloves frequently

Additionally, Delta Sky Clubs are gradually and safely evolving food and beverage offerings beginning in May and continuing throughout the spring and summer. Clubs that can accommodate assisted service will return to our full complement of hot and cold fresh food stations. Other select locations will reintroduce Chef’s Tables featuring a hot, seasonal feature of the day, in addition to an enhanced grab-and-go selection of fresh foods, hot breakfast sandwiches and soups.

As Delta welcomes more customers back on board, the airline continues to invest in offering a superior customer experience, including refreshing in-flight entertainment options and recently announcing plans to bring high-speed Wi-fi on board this year.