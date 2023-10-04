Delta changes Lagos-Atlanta schedule ahead of holiday travels

Following a record-setting summer across the Atlantic, Delta Airlines is making changes to its flight schedule between Lagos and Atlanta, effective October 4, 2023, in readiness for the holiday season.

Delta’s new flight schedule offers customers an early afternoon departure from Lagos at 1:00pm arriving into Atlanta at 8:55pm on the same day.

The return flight departs Atlanta at 6:15pm and arrives into Lagos at 11:00 am the following morning. Delta’s flights between Lagos and Atlanta operate daily and offer customers over 200 onward connections across the U.S. and beyond.

“Nigeria is a key destination for Delta and, with strong customer demand between Lagos and Atlanta, we are delighted offer more seats and a newly timed schedule between Lagos and the United States this upcoming holiday season,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Regional Sales Manager Africa.

“Lagos is a key destination for Delta and its leading hub in Atlanta is the world’s leading hub and gateway to the Americas.”

Delta will upgauge its aircraft on the Lagos to Atlanta route over the Christmas and New Year period operating an Airbus A350-900 to support additional holiday traffic.

Travelers between December 16, 2023 to January 14, 2024 will have the opportunity to experience the A350-900 offering an additional 166 daily seats between the two countries.

Delta customers flying from Nigeria to the U.S. will continue to fly on full-flat Delta One beds, Delta Premium Select, as well as Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.