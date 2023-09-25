Africa World Airlines to expand flight operations to Port Harcourt, others

…marks 11th anniversary

Africa World Airlines (A.W.A) has disclosed plans to operate flights to Port Harcourt, Dakar, Banjul, Cotonou, and Conakry and also resume its suspended operation to Abidjan, Freetown and Monrovia.

Speaking on the regional expansion, Jonathan Appiah, head of Commercial said “there are plans to acquire E-190 aircraft for next year. This is to help in bringing the company’s mission which is to connect Africa to the world through the most efficient, safe and reliable air transport service,” he added.

Appiah also used the opportunity to inform the public that A.W.A primary form of communication is Email and hence disregard any message which suggest AWA as a visa issuing outfit.

He advised the public to treat that as fraudulent and encouraged the use of the company official website and mobile app when in need of any information.

The airline celebrated its 11years on Thursday 21st September, 2023 across its networks.

As part of the anniversary celebration, which was themed on awarding passengers for their loyalty, there was a ‘lucky dip’ organized at the departure halls across its operated networks which is Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Lagos and Abuja.

The lucky dip was to reward passengers with 11 free return tickets across its network to appreciate their loyalty since the company started it operations.

According to Appiah, this year’s anniversary is to give back to the passengers to honor their loyalty and commitment to A.W.A as it grows to serve them well.